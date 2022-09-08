Brice Cherry: Streak-busting wins can be transformative, as Tusa knows

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As he watched the final seconds expire in Waco High’s streak-busting win over Dallas W.T. White last week, Johnny Tusa found himself transported to another Friday night from long ago.

Tusa could appreciate how those Waco High coaches and players felt. He once experienced his own similar breakthrough, way back in the olden days of 1981. He had felt the monkey crawling on his back before.

Wait, did I say monkey? More like King Kong.

Before he took over as Waco High coach in 1986, Tusa spent seven seasons leading the program at now-defunct Jefferson Moore High School. In 1978, the year before Tusa arrived, Jeff Moore suffered through an 0-10 season. Two more winless seasons followed under Tusa’s watch in 1979 and ’80, and then the Lions opened up the ’81 season with four consecutive losses to stretch the losing skid to 34 consecutive games.

Finally, at long last, Jeff Moore vanquished Marlin in its second district game and fifth game overall of the ’81 season at the old Paul Tyson Field.

The party lasted all weekend and well into the next week. So, when Tusa watched the Waco High players laugh and cry and jump and hug last week in the wake of breaking a 17-game losing streak, he could relate.

“I can tell you what, that celebration after the game did (bring back memories),” said Tusa, who was working the Waco High game as a color commentator on the ESPN Central Texas radio broadcast. “Those kids didn’t want to leave the field. They couldn’t slap enough hands, couldn’t hug enough people. That giant sound you heard was all that pressure relieved, thrown into the air after the game. God bless them. It didn’t come a minute too soon.”

Like a man dying of thirst crawling through the desert, the Waco High Lions and University Trojans were desperate for just a little drop or taste of victory entering last week’s action. Both Waco ISD programs hadn’t won since the 2020 season. Both second-year head coaches, Linden Heldt of Waco High and Kent Laster of University, were still seeking their first wins in their new posts.

Somehow, amazingly, on the same night, both experienced similar breakthroughs. Just as Waco High snapped its 17-game skid, University halted its own 13-game slide with an impressive 67-47 road triumph over Fort Worth Eastern Hills.

Of course, each journey is unique. University’s path to the win column didn’t follow the exact same trajectory as Waco High’s. Tusa’s old Jefferson Moore team faced its own personalized challenges. When Tusa moved over from Reicher High School to take the job at Moore, he obviously was well aware that the program hadn’t been competitive in a while.

Until he stepped inside those doors, he didn’t really know why.

“When you look at things from the outside, you can form an opinion, but it’s not a truthful opinion. You have no idea why all that happened,” Tusa said.

What Tusa found was a culture that didn’t comprehend the work required of winning. Jeff Moore had no offseason program whatsoever and was severely lacking in weight room equipment. As such, Tusa’s debut team just didn’t have the size or strength to compete.

After Tusa’s first season of ’79, the school purchased around $5,000 worth of weight equipment. Players who had never touched a set of dumbbells before were spending hours each week grimacing and grinding, building up their strength. The coaches also simplified some of the schemes, transitioning to a Wing-T offense.

The win-loss record in 1980 didn’t change. Jeff Moore went 0-10 again. But Tusa, and really anyone paying attention, noticed a jump in forward progress.

“We didn’t win, but we improved quite a bit,” Tusa said. “There’s a big difference between getting beat 40-7 and getting beat 14-7 or 21-14. We were in a lot of those little games my second year there, where we had some chances but we could just not quite get it over the line.”

Still, 0-10 reads like an ink blot on any resume. Entering the 1981 season, Tusa knew the Lions needed to start putting some wins on the board or he’d likely find himself unemployed.

“Lord have mercy. We were in our third year, and that’s usually your last year, if you haven’t gotten it done,” Tusa recalled. “We had the added pressure of, we’ve got to turn this thing around somehow or somebody else is going to have this job. The pressure is tremendous.”

Inwardly, the coach sensed things trending in the right direction. Jeff Moore had gotten stronger. The team knew their way to the weight room now. The players had gotten better. The difference from ’79 to ’81 wasn’t just night and day, it was more like going from starless night in the middle of the countryside to blinding day in Times Square.

After three nondistrict losses, Jeff Moore opened the ’81 district season with a hard-fought loss to a rugged Connally team. Baby steps. The next week, the Lions took a flying leap forward, pushing past Marlin, 25-14.

Cue the Hallelujah chorus.

“We beat them, and you would’ve thought we won the Super Bowl,” Tusa said “We actually had a pep rally at school on that (next) Monday. The euphoria lasted for three days, from Friday night to Monday when we got to school. We got a presidential welcoming, and it was a beautiful sight.

“We had guys hanging from the rafters after that win. They’d jump up there. Of course, I couldn’t do any of that stuff, grab the rafters, swing around. But gee whiz, the elation was — I don’t know the proper word to describe it — but there was a euphoria that is hard to describe.”

The work doesn’t stop just because you finally put a win on the board. It didn’t stop this week for Waco High or University. Back in ’81, it didn’t stop for Jefferson Moore.

But when you’ve wandered through the wilderness of losing, one victory can provide an oasis of hope. A win injects new faith into the players, it turns “doubters into believers,” Tusa said. That showed in the case of Jeff Moore, as the Lions followed the win over Marlin with five more wins in a row to capture the district championship.

Confidence, man. There’s nothing like it.

“That’s the key,” Tusa said. “What it did, it validated what you’ve been talking about, what you’ve been doing. All of the sudden everybody in there is saying, ‘Hey, this is how it gets done. This is how you win.’ Whatever Coach has put you through to get to you this point, you finally got a victory.

“Now you’ve got everybody’s attention. Your words have way more meaning, your actions have way more meaning. You’ve got believers in that dressing room. ... That gets you over the top.”

Tusa’s radio partner Tom Barfield calls a breakthrough win “payday.” Sometimes you need a paycheck to keep going. You can’t keep working for free forever. You need to see some bottom-line results.

Tusa doesn’t know what the rest of the season holds for Waco ISD’s University Trojans or Waco High Lions. He was set to be behind the radio microphone on Thursday night for Waco High’s district opener against a tough, 2-0 Granbury team. University, meanwhile, faces Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a home game Friday. Wins won’t come easy for either one of them.

But the teams are fine with it being hard. Nothing good comes easy. There is a certain peace that comes with just knowing that it’s possible.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do this week or tonight,” Tusa said. “But I can promise you this, they’ll know that if we do things the way we did things last week, we have a chance to win. That bit of confidence that’s inserted into the locker room, it can go from a little bit to a whole lot.

“I’m betting it’s a whole lot. I just think for those guys, that baptism, that win, has tentacles to it that are immeasurable. That permeates the dressing room.”

The man should know.