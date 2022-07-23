Brice Cherry: Time to start talking football again, Centex-style

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In little more than a week, the ball gets rolling. And some fire-breathing linebacker is liable to scoop it up and look to score.

The UIL’s opening day of football practice for Classes 4A and below arrives on Aug. 1. It’s also the first day for any 5A and 6A teams that did not conduct spring practices, which this year actually includes Midway, as head coach Shane Anderson wanted the extra scrimmage that starting preseason camp early would offer.

The officially unofficial start to the Centex high school season will show up even sooner, as we at the Tribune-Herald will hold our Whateverish Annual High School Photo/Media Day at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday. It’s an event that always promises plenty of work, but nevertheless much fun, too. (God bless our photographers, snapping away on the turf, sweating out the heat). I always look forward to seeing the teams stride into the locker room, adorned in their resplendent jerseys, full of hope and wonder. “Hey, Oglesby, thanks for coming!” … “What’s up, La Vega, looking sharp!”

A good number of coaches attend our Photo Day as well, to the point where it feels a little like a Centex football family reunion. (And if the mafia has taught us anything, you don’t go against the family).

In the coming weeks, the Trib will publish an array of stories, previews and predictions for all of the nearly 70 high school football teams in our coverage area. I don’t want to step on the toes of any of our big feature stories (so I won’t), but there are still additional topics we can explore today. So, with that idea in mind, here are five questions surrounding Central Texas football that I’m curious about, along with a few flinging darts at something resembling the answers. (Or at least a few reasonable guesses).

Could Mart be underrated?

My fingers seemingly didn’t want to type that last sentence, because it’s as crazy to even think as it is to write. Keep in mind, this underrated notion is all relative. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked Mart No. 3 in its preseason rundown of Class 2A Div. II, so it’s not like the Panthers have been cast to the hinterlands. But when you’re used to opening at No. 1, even 3 can feel a little low.

Part of the (mildly) lessened expectations around the Panthers can be traced to the fact that a stud collection of 2021 seniors departed. Guys like Ayden Lane, Klyderion Campbell and De’Traevion Medlock had all been established stars for Mart since their sophomore seasons, but they’ve shuffled along, diplomas in hand, to their next adventures.

For a blink — about as long as it takes the Panthers to put together a pick-six — it looked as though Mart might lose its highly successful head coach, too. Kevin Hoffman announced his retirement in January, but changed his mind and 10 days later said that he would remain in his post with the Panthers.

With Hoffman at the helm, discount Mart at your own peril. In his tenure, the Panthers are 91-11 with three state championships. Mart’s “disappointing” seasons are historic campaigns anywhere else.

Who’s the team we don’t see coming?

Who do I look like, Marty McFly? Always in motion is the future. If people could see it coming, they’d never step over to the storm drain and start talking to the creepy clown to begin with. (That was three movie references in three sentences. Apparently I’ve been watching too much Netflix. Bring on the football.)

Last year, Marlin stunned all by registering an 11-4 record and reaching the Class 2A state semifinals in Ruben Torres’ first season as Lead Dog. A few teams trending upward that aren’t necessarily generating a bevy of buzz include Riesel, Rosebud-Lott and Groesbeck. But at the same time, they all had winning records in 2021. For the answer to the question we need someone, much like Marlin in 2020, that lost more games than it won last season. We want an off-the-radar flier that would leave us all slack-jawed when, like a 60-year-old Tom Cruise as Maverick, they invert their flight path and drop in unannounced. (OK, no more movie references for at least two paragraphs.)

One ideal candidate: Midway. The Panthers endured a 1-9 record in Shane Anderson’s initial season after coming over from Connally. And at least some outside observers aren’t expecting a drastic improvement. Texas Football tabbed Midway sixth in its District 12-6A forecast, out of the playoff hunt.

Certainly the Panthers have a long way to travel to get back to the perennial contender they were for the bulk of the 2010s. But they’ve got more than a few things in their favor. They’ve ducked out of the District of Doom and won’t have to deal with the DeSotos and Duncanvilles of the world until the playoffs. They fielded a young team last year, and the returners shouldn’t be fazed by Friday’s glaring lights anymore. Junior Thornton, Dom Hill, Kannon Clendenin are veterans now. They figure to be stronger, as Anderson knew his team wasn’t where it needed to be to compete in Class 6A and, as such, instituted an ambitious weight program.

Perhaps most importantly, everyone is more comfortable with Anderson and his system after a full year going through the paces. Last year there was a lot of learning on the fly for Midway. Now it’s time for the Panthers to put those lessons into practice. If they end up making the playoffs, remember you heard it here first.

Who’s the best Centex player nobody is talking about?

If you’re a local high school football fan, you won’t need introduction to many of the area’s top returning players. Midway’s Thornton, Lorena’s Jadon Porter and Joe Gutshall, La Vega’s Bryson Roland, Marlin’s Desmond Woodson, West’s T.J. McCutcheon, Crawford’s Breck Chambers and Connally’s Jelani McDonald are familiar names and faces, because they’re plenty familiar with the end zone.

As for a couple of players (from the same team) who probably aren’t being discussed heavily at the local Dairy Queen brain trust gatherings, meet Wortham’s Tanner Bean and Anthony Fortoul. In a little more than six games last year before going down with injury, Bean rushed for 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also tacking on 19 two-point conversion scores. One reason he excelled is because of the up-front blocking of Fortoul, who as a 6-4, 275-pound sophomore last year helped the Bulldogs average 5.9 yards per carry.

Wortham played 13 games last season before being ousted by Mart. With the likes of Bean and Fortoul back in the fold, the Bulldogs could be fierce.

Which first-year coach steps into the best situation?

High school football coaches are gypsies. They wander the wilderness, peddling their wares at village after village. The ones who latch onto longtime homes are the lucky ones.

I’ll be interested to see what David Haynes Jr. does in Year One in Whitney. Long-term, I think he’ll be a nice fit for the Wildcats. Clifton’s Brent Finney, Robinson’s Mike Ludlow and Teague’s Zachary Linscomb all face challenges of varying degrees.

But the easy answer to the above question has to be China Spring’s Tyler Beatty, right? The Cougars are coming off a state championship season, one that Beatty was a part of as an assistant coach. And while China Spring graduated a flock of stud ducks, among them Mr. Texas Football Major Bowden and the Trib’s Super Centex Athlete of the Year Brayden Faulkner, there are still a few hosses filling out those timeless powder blue jerseys. Kyle Barton rushed for 1,175 yards and won District Offensive MVP. Tre Hafford caught 11 touchdown passes while also snagging the Defensive MVP award of the state title game. Thomas Barr should rank among the best kickers in the state.

Yeah, with Beatty manning the wheel, China Spring’s bus could drive deep into December again. (It’s a metaphor. The Cougars probably have a separate bus driver.)

How many Central Texas teams win state?

Two seasons ago, for the first time in almost two decades, our area did not produce a state champion. It was a strange season, and when the 2021 campaign rolled around I figured we’d see a course correction. Before the season I predicted four local teams would win state — we ended up with three, which is still not too shabby. In addition to aforementioned China Spring, which won the 4A Division II title, we saw Lorena surge to its first championship since 1987 and Live Oak restore its trophy case-stuffing luster in the TAPPS six-man realm.

Given that in eight of the past nine seasons the Super Centex area has delivered multiple state championships, I’ll call on that trend to continue. Let’s stick with last year’s prediction of three champs.

Oh, you’re going to want me to identify the teams, too? Fine. Give me Lorena to repeat, as Ray Biles’ Leopards bring back some key pieces from the 2021 title team. They’re tough and tested. Marlin is loaded enough to withstand injury or adversity. Watch out for the Bulldogs in 2022. As for team three, let’s go with those Red-Headed Strangers of Abbott, who should be highly motivated after a 13-1 state semifinalist campaign last fall.

Of course, it’s all guesswork at this point. Soon enough, the stories will start writing themselves.