Welcome to the Week of Track.

That’s what I’ve dubbed this week at the Tribune-Herald, as we celebrate all that track and field has to offer. Now, some people consider track an acquired taste, like coffee. Personally, that analogy doesn’t really work for me, because I love track and detest coffee (except the smell, go figure). At any rate, placing track and field into some sort of acquired taste “other sport” category does it a disservice in my mind, as it shouldn’t have to elbow its way to the front of the sports pack for attention.

There’s a pretty good chance that track was earth’s first sport. You don’t think Adam and Eve used to race each other from one fruit tree to the next? I can just hear them, “Last one there’s a rotten serpent!” before scurrying off through Eden’s running trails. Then, of course once they partook of the forbidden fruit, you had the world’s first race with the competitors on the juice.

Certainly, the perception that the sport is rife with cheaters hasn’t helped track and field’s popularity. But in this case, perception isn’t really reality. Yes, track and field has had some high-profile cases of doping, including Ben Johnson, Florence Griffith-Joyner and Marion Jones. But, historically, has track been hit any harder by steroid use than cycling? Or baseball, which has an entire “Steroid Era?” At least track and field’s testing system has consistently been more stringent, and weeded out a lot of the cheaters. Granted, sometimes after a race rather than before, which is not ideal. But it turns out it’s easier to strip a medal than it is a home run record.

Track’s PED abusers, believe it or not, still remain in the minority. Their presence should make us appreciate the clean champions all the more, stars like Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Michael Johnson and Usain Bolt and loads of others.

Here at the Trib, we’ve always tried to cast a bright spotlight on the UIL state track and field meet. It’s honestly one of the most underrated sporting events to cover on the high school schedule. There are a lot of great things about state, but allow me to note a couple. First, every race at state is a final. You’ve heard of the “Meet of Champions?” Heck, you could call the state meet the Meet of Champions. A state champion is crowned in every event, both on the track and in the jumping pits and throwing circles.

If you’ve ever attended a track meet and dismissed the prelims as inconsequential (they’re actually not, since they determine the field for the final), then the state meet is the track meet for you.

Also, you won’t find a greater representation of Central Texas schools at any other event than state track. (OK, outside of maybe the Trib’s football photo day in July. How’s that for a flex, baby?)

I began to write that you’ll find more total Centex athletes at state track than any other sporting event, but then I remembered the size of most football rosters. Nevertheless, from the tiny, one-stoplight Class 1A towns all the way up to the sprawling 6A campuses, state track is for everyone, from Abbott to Midway to Wortham, and all the Centex schools in between.

Jones Ramsey, a former sports information director at the University of Texas, famously said, “the only thing duller than track is field.” It’s a funny line. But it’s just not true.

I enjoy all manner of sports, and let me tell you, I know boring when I see it. (Sorry, equestrian, you’re it. I’d rather watch hearses travel in circles than those horses at equestrian events.) A great race on the track brings as much electricity as any sporting event you could ask for. (See Johnson, Michael — circa 1996.)

I’ve attended countless meets over the years where a noticeable hum settled over the track during a race. It accompanies a pursuer making a move on the race leader, narrowing a chasm that felt as wide as the Grand Canyon just moments before. As the race becomes a RACE, the hum turns into a true buzz, then a roar. It’s a goosebump-inducing feeling, let me assure you.

Some of the most awe-inspiring Baylor athletic performances I’ve ever seen came in the final event of the Texas Relays during the heyday of Jeremy Wariner and Darold Williamson. When those guys got the stick for the 4x400 relay, the crowd would “oooh” and “ahhhh” just as if they were shopping for a luxury vehicle. Wariner and Williamson always lived up to the moment, too, and gave the fans a show.

I’ll never forget Texas A&M’s Athing Mu shatter the NCAA record in the women’s 800 at Baylor’s Clyde Hart Stadium in 2021. Mu carved up the track with one of the most jaw-dropping two-lap performances one could imagine, finishing in a time of 1:57.73. Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller doggedly chased Mu and gave the best race of her life to that point, going 2:00.87 (a Baylor school record) and yet still lagged multiple steps behind the Aggie phenom. It didn’t shock me in the slightest when Mu, competing for Team USA, became the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold later that summer in Tokyo.

The sheer number of stories to follow at a given meet can’t be counted. There is always someone exhibiting endurance, pursuing perseverance, averting adversity. One of my favorite all-time state track memories didn’t even involve a Central Texas athlete. It came back in 2008, when Bonnie Richardson from itty-bitty Class 1A Rochelle won the girls’ team title by herself. Then, guess what? She did it again the next year. Truly incredible.

It’s incredible, because the competition in Texas is unparalleled. Run 10.6 in the 100-meter dash in a lot of states, and you’re going to win the state title. Run 10.6 in Texas, and you won’t make it out of regionals.

An appreciative crowd makes such a difference at a track meet. That’s why so many elite performances are produced in Eugene, Oregon, because the fans there are some of the most knowledgeable, passionate track fans in the country, on par with what you’d find in Europe. Vocal fan support can literally push or lift a track athlete to victory. Surely, you’ve witnessed a high jumper or pole vaulter orchestrate the fans to rhythmically clap in unison prior to attacking a high bar. It’s almost as if the clapping is good for at least an extra inch.

As for the Trib’s Week of Track, we’ll do our own applauding, of sorts. We plan to bring you multiple feature stories of Central Texas athletes prior to the start of the state meet in Austin on Thursday. And then Chad Conine, Rod Aydelotte and I will flock to UT’s Mike A. Myers Stadium for that rollicking three-day meet to bring you the stories that emerge and highlight the newly crowned state champions.

Sounds like a good time, doesn’t it?