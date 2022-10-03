Brice Cherry: When we pick against your favorite school, it's nothing personal

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A number of years ago, a story was shared with me. I can’t necessarily vouch for its validity, but I trusted the source and it sounded plausible enough.

As it turned out that particular week, the Tribune-Herald sports staff all picked a certain Central Texas high school to lose. As the story goes, the head coach of that school held up a copy of the Trib in the locker room before his team’s game and bellowed in a deep Texas drawl, “The newspaper man does NOT control your future!”

Well, he’s right.

I always have to chuckle a bit when folks toss barbs (even good-natured ones) about our high school game picks. Hey, we’re just guessing here. Oh, we study the teams and follow the scores and watch the games and account for the injuries and talk to the coaches, so our guesses are more educated than most. But it’s still a crapshoot. Weird things can happen on Friday nights, and it doesn’t always have to be Friday the 13th for that to be true. When you’re playing games with an oblong ball, it leads to the occasional funny, surprising bounces.

We cover nearly 70 schools in Central Texas, so it’s impossible to see them all. But have you seen our win-loss records for our picks? We’re right a lot more often than we’re wrong. (Last week, we were 22-4 in games where all three pickers went with the same team.)

But, still, sometimes we fumble. The other day I got a text from a well-connected guy in Whitney who said, “You got the Whitney faithful stirred up this morning!”

I was confused at first. What the heck had I written about Whitney that had ruffled the Wildcats’ fur? Then I figured it out.

Oh, my pick for that night’s game.

Whereas my colleagues DJ Ramirez and Chad Conine went with Whitney to beat district foe Dallas Madison, I took the Trojans. And, yeah, that was a bad call by me. Final score: Whitney 61, Madison 14. Not even close. What a whiff. (It should be noted that I still own a tidy lead in the picks race over both Chad and DJ.)

Nevertheless, I couldn’t help but be amused by the report of the good people of Whitney’s angst over my prediction. Let it be said: When we pick against your school, it’s nothing personal. We’re not really taking sides. We’re just making our best guesses for who we think will win that night. (Sometimes we’re doing it rather hastily, considering the long to-do list we regularly encounter.)

Coaches will use almost anything that they think might motivate their teams. It hasn’t happened in a while, but believe it or not, I’ve actually had local coaches ask me to pick against their team in a given week. They craved the bulletin board material. (I never complied with those requests, unless I legitimately thought their team was going to lose.)

A couple of weeks ago after a Midway knocked off Hutto in its District 12-6A opener, Panthers head coach Shane Anderson embraced a certain theme after the game. In his postgame radio interview with SicEm365’s Craig Smoak, in his address to his own players, and in his subsequent interview with me, he singled out the “naysayers” who didn’t believe the Panthers had it in them.

“Like, I didn’t even pick up the paper this morning, I don’t even know if you picked us,” Anderson said.

“I did,” I said, smiling and chuckling.

“Well, OK,” Anderson said, before continuing with his answer.

Again, remember, it’s nothing personal when do happen to go the other way. Every picker has their own method. For me, I don’t generally throw our local teams a bone. If I think they’re probably going to lose, I’ll pick against them. And vice versa. It’s just my best guess about how the outcome will go.

Doesn’t mean we’re against your team. Doesn’t mean we’re for them, either. Though we reporters abide by the “no cheering in the press box” rule, that adherence doesn’t send us to a place of jeering or rooting against the team, even if it selfishly might help our picks. (We are competitive with another about our picks, though, and will freely talk trash to each other, as is our right.)

In all truth, we like it when we have several local teams play deep into December and chase state championships. Gives us more to write about, talk about. And we certainly enjoy seeing coaches we like, admire and respect have success.

But this pick-em stuff is just a guessing game. Sometimes we really labor over certain picks. These are the true toss-up games, where you wouldn’t be stunned seeing either team win. I might go with Team A while Chad or DJ goes with Team B, and I’ll see their pick and think, “Yeah, that’s a good pick. I like that pick. I could definitely see it going that way.”

In rare instances, I’ll even change my mind (and my pick). But, as I said, it’s rare. I’ve always found it’s best to go with your initial gut instinct, especially when you’re carrying out as prodigious a gut as I am.

Each week, we pick every game involving a local high school in our coverage area. I don’t see that changing anytime soon, if ever. It’s fun, even when readers or coaches take us to task over our false prophecies.

Sometimes we’ll pick your favorite team. Sometimes we won’t.

Either way, you’re welcome.