Bring on the big boys: Waco High, Midway, University set to (finally) hit practice field

In recent weeks, Jeff Hulme has felt like Bill Murray’s weatherman character Phil Connors.
“We’ve basically been doing the same thing. It’s been like Groundhog Day, to be honest with you,” said Hulme, Midway’s head football coach. “They get in there and the offense does this, the defense does that, some groups lift, some groups run. So to really change it up for Monday, it’ll be a complete change.”
Indeed, a new day arrives for schools in UIL Classes 6A and 5A on Monday, as they’re able to hold their first true football practices of the 2020 season. Until this point, they’ve been limited to strength and conditioning workouts. Normally, of course, at this time of year they’d be getting ready for Game 3 of the season. But now the regular season openers are set for Oct. 2 for those 6A and 5A teams, including Midway, Waco High and University.
“It’s really an exciting time, and it just sounds like a cliché that everybody says, but there was a time when I think a lot of people didn’t think this was going to happen,” Hulme said. “And it still remains to be seen if we get the full season. Every day I’m more confident that’s going to happen. But I know this: we get to put a helmet on Monday, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Waco High coach Kwame Cavil said his Lions players are antsy to get cracking with actual football workouts. But he’s continually preaching to them to be flexible. With the way that the UIL has had to continually alter plans due to COVID-19, it’s vital to be able to adjust on the fly, he said.
“We’ve got to plan for the new normal and if something does happen, then we’ve got a plan for that,” Cavil said. “It takes a lot of planning, a lot of understanding and a lot of patience. One thing I’ve expressed to our players and our coaches is to have patience and be like water, like the 30 for 30 Bruce Lee special. We’ve got to be fluid, because things are susceptible to change.”
Waco High and Midway will both hold morning practices on Labor Day, while University will kick off its practices on Tuesday.
One of the adjustments that District 11-6A has installed is a zone format for the district season. Midway and Waco High are in one zone along with Mansfield and Duncanville, while the other zone is comprised of the league’s other four teams in DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahachie. The reasoning behind the quirk is so that the district can give itself a potential escape hatch if COVID-19 numbers spike for a particular team and they’re forced to cancel a game or two.
“It’s really a Plan B that we’re going to implement at the beginning. And only use it if we have to use it,” Hulme said.
Here’s the way it’ll work, using Midway as an example: After wrapping up their two nondistrict games, the Panthers will play their three zone opponents in district play: Mansfield on Oct. 22, Waco High on Oct. 30 and Duncanville on Nov. 6. If there’s an interruption in the season due to COVID, the team with the best record in zone play will play a cross-over game against the team with the top record in the other zone to help determine playoff seeding. The No. 2 team in each zone would also face off, and so forth and so on.
However, if the teams in the district are able to remain healthy and don’t have to cancel any games, the rest of the district schedule would unfold as normal, with Midway playing the four remaining teams it hasn’t yet played, and playoff seedings would be determined by one’s overall district record.
“It may be a little confusing, but it’s really not, because everybody wants to play the whole season and get all seven games in in district. But if for some reason we can’t, we’ll revert back to how we did in zone play,” Hulme said.
District 11-6A will also make another tweak to its traditional fall framework this season, as it moves subvarsity games to Saturdays. This is again in case of a COVID outbreak, so that those teams could move up players from the JV to the varsity if needed, since they wouldn’t have already played that week.
Coaches have grown familiar with many of the new protocols they’re being asked to follow, from sanitizing equipment regularly to maintaining social distancing in workouts. They’ve followed these guidelines throughout the strength and conditioning drills, so they know what to expect, to a certain extent.
“Comfortable? I don’t know if that’s the right word,” University head coach Rodney Smith said, when asked if he was comfortable with the guidelines. “There’s just some things we have to do and some protocols we have set, and we’re just trying to be as cautious as possible and do the things that are handed down from above to make sure we’re not only successful but keeping everybody as safe as possible.”
Smith said that he has had some players opt out of the participating this year. But he added that the ones who remain are more than ready to get started with actual drills.
“We’re very excited about that. Football is life. We’re very excited about the opportunity to get to strap it up,” Smith said. “We graduated about 32 seniors last year, with no JV. We’ve got some freshmen who are going to be playing on Friday night. It’s going to be a new experience for not only them but for the coaches, too. A very big challenge. But, hey man, it’s football, and let’s try to get something done.”
Yes, it’s still strange that these teams are not donning their helmets for the first time until the second week of September. Everything about 2020 has been strange.
But the excitement remains, along with a bit of trepidation and caution.
“Anxiety might be the best word to describe it,” Waco High’s Cavil said. “The unknown – because you could be practicing a week and Lord forbid, something happens, and then you’d be off two weeks. You just don’t know. But we’re going to take it day by day and pray that the Good Lord blesses us with no setbacks.”
