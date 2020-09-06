Bring on the big boys: Waco High, Midway, University set to (finally) hit practice field

“We’ve got to plan for the new normal and if something does happen, then we’ve got a plan for that,” Cavil said. “It takes a lot of planning, a lot of understanding and a lot of patience. One thing I’ve expressed to our players and our coaches is to have patience and be like water, like the 30 for 30 Bruce Lee special. We’ve got to be fluid, because things are susceptible to change.”

Waco High and Midway will both hold morning practices on Labor Day, while University will kick off its practices on Tuesday.

One of the adjustments that District 11-6A has installed is a zone format for the district season. Midway and Waco High are in one zone along with Mansfield and Duncanville, while the other zone is comprised of the league’s other four teams in DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahachie. The reasoning behind the quirk is so that the district can give itself a potential escape hatch if COVID-19 numbers spike for a particular team and they’re forced to cancel a game or two.

“It’s really a Plan B that we’re going to implement at the beginning. And only use it if we have to use it,” Hulme said.