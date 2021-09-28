Bringing the sizzle: Red-hot Crawford burns Bosqueville, 3-0, in 1 vs. 2 matchup

As you turn onto Rock Creek Road to drive into Bosqueville, a sign on the edge of the road informs passing motorists of a “Burn Ban In Effect.”
The Crawford volleyball team either missed or ignored the message, because they played with both fire and sizzle.
Top-ranked Crawford kept the heat on No. 2 Bosqueville in taking a 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 sweep before a lively, packed Bulldog Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Pirates reached the 30-win plateau for the 10th straight season, improving to 30-6 overall and 6-0 in District 12-2A, while tagging Bosqueville (29-1, 5-1) with its first loss of the season.
Looks like the gap between Crawford and the rest of Class 2A remains a Lover’s Leap-sized chasm. It worked in the Lady Pirates’ favor that they’re no stranger to big-game environments.
“There’s nothing like experience, and our kids have been through so many big games,” Crawford head coach Jeff Coker said. “An atmosphere like that is super fun, and our kids have been there, done that. They didn’t get rattled, just stayed focused, and played really good.”
True, despite the highly anticipated 1 vs. 2 showdown, Crawford looked as cool and collected as ever. Before the match, during warmups, a couple of players even bopped along to Beyonce’s “All the Single Ladies,” showing off their best dance moves.
Once the match started, the Lady Pirates made the ball boogie with lots of line-dancing lessons. They jumped out to a 10-4 lead in set one after McKenna Post rose up for consecutive kills, placing one perfectly down the line and thumping the next off the Bosqueville block attempt for the point.
Whenever one of Crawford’s hitters got in a rhythm, its senior sleuth of a setter Lexi Moody made sure to get that player plenty of touches. Post had her moments. So too did Katie Warden, as a terminator from both the net and the back row. And for a stretch in the second set, Kylie Ray hammered four kills in the span of seven points.
“We definitely talk about feeding the hot hand, we talk about matchups we like going into it,” Coker said. “We didn’t really know what adjustments they would make with their kids being out (with injury), so it was kind of hard to plan for it. A lot of that is just on Lexi. She realizes who’s going, and we try to feed them the ball.”
Bosqueville was indeed dealing with some injury absences, most notably sophomore middle blocker Emma Bradshaw. But the Lady Bulldogs still had their moments, even if they didn’t accomplish one of their goals of taking a set off the Lady Pirates. Annabelle Kuehl dropped in a pair of aces to start the second set, and the Lady Bulldogs played Crawford to a 7-7 stalemate through the first 14 points.
But then Ray ignited, sparking a 14-1 Crawford run that highlighted all of the Lady Pirates’ best features — precise passing, slick setting, aggressive ace-accumulating and plenty of feisty finishers.
Moody, as she has done throughout her four-year run as Crawford’s starting setter, exposed the holes in the opposing defense with well-timed dumps, finishing with five kills to go with her 37 assists.
“She’s really good,” Coker said of Moody, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year. “I think that’s one of the things that makes us really tough to defend, is because you’ve got to start by defending her every time. Then obviously we’ve got five really good hitters up there, too. It makes it hard on people.”
Paced by 6-foot-4 freshman Logan Dyer’s 10 kills, Bosqueville gave Crawford its most competitive game of the match in the third. The Lady Bulldogs built a 13-9 lead following another Kuehl service ace.
But Crawford was unfazed, and eventually took the lead for good at 17-16 following a Bosqueville mishit. A little while later, the Lady Pirates closed out the win when Post punched the clincher through the Bulldog block attempt.
Ray smashed 14 kills to top Crawford, while Warden had 10 and Post eight. Addi Goldenberg excavated 17 digs to help initiate Crawford’s offense and Post chipped in 15. Goldenberg also swatted a team-leading five aces.
Despite the loss, Bosqueville still has a promising season ahead. The Lady Bulldogs will get another crack at Crawford on Oct. 22, and the 29-match winning streak to open the season will likely go down as a school record to this point.
Next up for Bosqueville is a road trip to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, while Crawford will travel to 22nd-ranked Valley Mills.
DeSoto 3, Midway 1
DESOTO — The homestanding Eagles moved into a tie with Midway in the District 11-6A standings by powering past the Pantherettes, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Mansfield leads the district with a 6-0 record after beating Waxahachie on Tuesday. Midway, DeSoto and Waxahachie are all locked in a three-way tie for second at 4-2.
The Pantherettes (18-17 overall) will wrap up the first half of district play with a road trip to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday.
China Spring 3, Robinson 0
10th-ranked China Spring picked up its fifth straight win by dispatching Robinson, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12, at the Rocket Gym.
China Spring ups its record to 23-9 overall and 2-0 in District 18-4A and will face Connally Friday. Robinson falls to 15-15 and 1-1, with a Friday date with Madisonville on tap.