Bringing the sizzle: Red-hot Crawford burns Bosqueville, 3-0, in 1 vs. 2 matchup

Once the match started, the Lady Pirates made the ball boogie with lots of line-dancing lessons. They jumped out to a 10-4 lead in set one after McKenna Post rose up for consecutive kills, placing one perfectly down the line and thumping the next off the Bosqueville block attempt for the point.

Whenever one of Crawford’s hitters got in a rhythm, its senior sleuth of a setter Lexi Moody made sure to get that player plenty of touches. Post had her moments. So too did Katie Warden, as a terminator from both the net and the back row. And for a stretch in the second set, Kylie Ray hammered four kills in the span of seven points.

“We definitely talk about feeding the hot hand, we talk about matchups we like going into it,” Coker said. “We didn’t really know what adjustments they would make with their kids being out (with injury), so it was kind of hard to plan for it. A lot of that is just on Lexi. She realizes who’s going, and we try to feed them the ball.”

Bosqueville was indeed dealing with some injury absences, most notably sophomore middle blocker Emma Bradshaw. But the Lady Bulldogs still had their moments, even if they didn’t accomplish one of their goals of taking a set off the Lady Pirates. Annabelle Kuehl dropped in a pair of aces to start the second set, and the Lady Bulldogs played Crawford to a 7-7 stalemate through the first 14 points.