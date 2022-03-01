Brock leads Lorena past Groesbeck, 56-52, into regional tourney

For the second year in a row, the Lorena Leopards are headed to the regional semifinals of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs, as they held off a tenacious Groesbeck team 56-52 Tuesday before a packed, standing-room only crowd at Robinson High School.

The Leopards led 36-20 shortly after halftime, but Groesbeck chipped away at the lead throughout the second half.

A corner 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining by Groesbeck guard Tyson Pringle brought it to a one-possession game at 54-52. The Goats had an opportunity to tie or go ahead, but Lorena guard Camden Brock hit two clutch free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the victory.

Brock led all scorers with 29 points.

“Winning is not easy,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said, “but we found a way to go do it tonight. We got a stop when we needed it. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Lorena (23-13) built a double-digit lead behind Brock, who scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half. However, Groesbeck began to whittle the lead with a barrage of 3-pointers.