Brock leads Lorena past Groesbeck, 56-52, into regional tourney

For the second year in a row, the Lorena Leopards are headed to the regional semifinals of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs, as they held off a tenacious Groesbeck team 56-52 Tuesday before a packed, standing-room only crowd at Robinson High School.
The Leopards led 36-20 shortly after halftime, but Groesbeck chipped away at the lead throughout the second half.
A corner 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining by Groesbeck guard Tyson Pringle brought it to a one-possession game at 54-52. The Goats had an opportunity to tie or go ahead, but Lorena guard Camden Brock hit two clutch free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the victory.
Brock led all scorers with 29 points.
“Winning is not easy,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said, “but we found a way to go do it tonight. We got a stop when we needed it. I’m so proud of our guys.”
Lorena (23-13) built a double-digit lead behind Brock, who scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half. However, Groesbeck began to whittle the lead with a barrage of 3-pointers.
Allen Lewis, who finished with 22 points for the Goats, connected on three huge shots behind the arc in the second half. He also had a 3-point play the hard way. His steal, layup and free throw made the score 51-49 with about 4:30 left.
“That’s a great team over there, and they’ve been in a lot of close games,” Jackson said. “Hats off to them. Coach Hartley does a great job.”
The Goats finished the year 20-14. Their regional quarterfinal appearance was their deepest playoff run since 2002-2003.
“They work hard and they are fun to coach,” Groesbeck coach Chad Hartley said. “I would not trade them for anyone. What a great group of kids.”
Groesbeck went down swinging, but in the end Lorena was able to survive the counterpunches with key defensive stops and advance in the playoffs.
The Leopards will will play Diboll at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Midway.
Connally 71, Center 57
ATHENS — It’s back to the regional tournament for Quinton Snell and the Connally Cadets.
Jelani McDonald, Connally’s smooth junior guard, dropped in 20 points to fuel the 13th-ranked Cadets to a Region III-4A quarterfinal win over Center at Athens High School.
Connally (31-3) advances to the regional semifinals in Lufkin and a date with second-ranked Silsbee. That game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, following the other regional semifinal contest between Austin LBJ and Houston Washington.
The Cadets just keep getting it done, as Tuesday’s win was their 13th consecutive victory. They’re doing it on both ends, with a defense that forces a slew of turnovers and flips to the other end of the court in a hurry, letting Connally’s fierce finishers do their thing in the open court.
Four different Connally players scored in double figures in the win. In addition to McDonald, Jamarie Wiggins went for 15 points, Jy’lon Nobles picked up 12 and Kobe Black had 11.
This win gives Connally a chance for payback against Silsbee, which defeated the Cadets, 81-62, in last year’s regional semis.