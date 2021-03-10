Brownfield denies Fairfield in 3A girls state basketball final, 68-64

SAN ANTONIO — For the second straight year, the Fairfield was stretched to overtime in the state championship game.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, this time the extra period didn’t leave them extra excited.
Brownfield outscored Fairfield by four points in overtime to outlast the Lady Eagles, 68-64, in the Class 3A girls basketball state championship game on Wednesday afternoon at the Alamodome. Brownfield’s victory gave the Cubs their second title in school history, and prevented Fairfield from winning its second straight, after the Lady Eagles captured the 4A title in 2020.
Fairfield (27-3) hadn’t been in a close game since mid-December, as the Lady Eagles had rolled up one lopsided win after another. Leading up to this one, Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker intimated that Brownfield (29-1) might have the edge if the game turned out to be close, and she was right.
Still, Fairfield gave the Cubs a tenacious tussle from beginning to end.
Brownfield’s 3-point shooting proved a significant factor, as the Cubs shot 7-of-13 from distance compared to just 1-of-4 for Fairfield. However, the Lady Eagles kept things close by relying on their impressive inside presence, led by junior Breyunna Dowell, who had a game-best 28 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor.
Fairfield appeared to have a repeat title locked up after Te’yalla Simpson scored in the paint with 3:57 to play in the fourth quarter, giving the Lady Eagles a 58-50 lead. But Brownfield closed the game on a 10-2 run, including a game-tying 3-pointer from Dabria Blackwell with 1:34 to go.
Fairfield never led again after Blackwell’s bomb. In overtime, Brownfield’s Gabi Fields shook loose down low for a pair of buckets to push the Cubs to a 64-60 edge. Fairfield twice cut the Cubs’ lead to two points, but couldn’t ever get over the hump. The Lady Eagles were whistled for three fouls in the final 50 seconds of the game as they scrambled to try to catch up.
Fields was terrific for Brownfield, scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. She was named the state championship game MVP. Deja Johnson added 11 points and five assists while Blackwell scored 10 points.
For Fairfield, Jarahle Daniels scored 19 points while shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the foul line. But after Dowell and Daniels, the other Lady Eagles struggled with their shooting touch, combining to go 8-of-26 (31%).
Both teams came out of the gate ready, as they didn’t seem to shrink from the state championship moment. Fairfield shot 66.7% (8 of 12) in the opening quarter while Brownfield knocked down 57.1% of its first-quarter shots (8-of-14), including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. That allowed the Cubs to take a 20-17 lead after one quarter, as well as set the stage for the rest of the thrilling, back-and-forth clash.
Fairfield’s state tournament appearance was its third in school history, after previous trips in 2011 and 2020. The Lady Eagles should have a strong chance to return in 2021-22. They graduate just four seniors, while welcoming back 11 players, including four who averaged double-digit scoring in Dowell, Daniels, and cousins McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens. McKinna is the daughter of former Fairfield High School, University of Texas and Jacksonville Jaguars football great Tony Brackens.