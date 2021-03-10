Brownfield denies Fairfield in 3A girls state basketball final, 68-64

Fairfield appeared to have a repeat title locked up after Te’yalla Simpson scored in the paint with 3:57 to play in the fourth quarter, giving the Lady Eagles a 58-50 lead. But Brownfield closed the game on a 10-2 run, including a game-tying 3-pointer from Dabria Blackwell with 1:34 to go.

Fairfield never led again after Blackwell’s bomb. In overtime, Brownfield’s Gabi Fields shook loose down low for a pair of buckets to push the Cubs to a 64-60 edge. Fairfield twice cut the Cubs’ lead to two points, but couldn’t ever get over the hump. The Lady Eagles were whistled for three fouls in the final 50 seconds of the game as they scrambled to try to catch up.

Fields was terrific for Brownfield, scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. She was named the state championship game MVP. Deja Johnson added 11 points and five assists while Blackwell scored 10 points.

For Fairfield, Jarahle Daniels scored 19 points while shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the foul line. But after Dowell and Daniels, the other Lady Eagles struggled with their shooting touch, combining to go 8-of-26 (31%).