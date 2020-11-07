Bruceville-Eddy 26, Rosebud-Lott 25

In Travis, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles captured the Hyphenated Bowl by a point in both teams’ season finale.

Bruceville-Eddy quarter back Trapper Ensor passed for 135 yards and hit Colby Tolbert for two touchdowns.

Eagles running back Hunter Diaz added 106 rushing yards and a score, while Ensor also pitched in 85 on the ground. Tolbert finished with five catches for 101 yards and the two scores.

Bruceville-Eddy finished fifth and Rosebud-Lott sixth in 12-2A Division I.