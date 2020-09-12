Bruceville-Eddy 35, Florence 21

In Eddy, Bruceville-Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor passed for 231 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 44 and two more scores to lead the Eagles to their first victory of the season.

Bruceville-Eddy running back Pablo Rubio got in the act with 127 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 67 yards and a score and Eagles receiver Caleb Pate turned two catches into 95 receiving yards.

Linebackers Colby Tolbert and Cam Fouts and defensive tackle Chris Martinez led the Eagles charge as they limited Florence. Tolbert posted a team-high 14 tackles, Fouts had nine stops and a fumble recovery and Martinez made seven tackles and forced a fumble.

Bruceville-Eddy (1-2) hosts Leon next week. Florence dropped to 0-3.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas