In Eddy, Bruceville-Eddy QB/LB Colby Tolbert was all over the field as he led the Eagles to a win over the Bearcats.

Tolbert rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns, while piling up 10 tackles, forcing two fumbles and returning an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Moody WR Cooper Staton caught a school-record 21 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns from QB Ryder Hohhertz.

Bruceville-Eddy (2-6, 1-3) travels to Holland next week, while Moody (2-6, 0-4) hosts Thrall.