Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19

In Moody, Bruceville-Eddy snapped a three-game losing streak by rolling over rival Moody.
Eagles running back Hunter Diaz and quarterback Trapper Ensor each rushed for more than 100 yards to lead the charge. Ensor gained 135 on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Diaz ran for 149 on 27 totes and scored twice.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Cameron Fouts and Colby Tolbert keyed the defensive effort in corralling the Bearcats. Fouts posted 15 tackles and caused a fumble. Tolbert made 16 stops and recovered a fumble.
The Eagles (2-5, 1-3) host Holland next week. Moody (1-7, 0-4) travels to take on Thrall.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!