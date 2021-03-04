Bruceville-Eddy football coach Kyle Shoppach steps down

Bruceville-Eddy ISD is on the lookout for a new head football coach and athletic director, after Kyle Shoppach announced he would be stepping down.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shoppach is taking an administrative job within West ISD. He oversaw a breakthrough in his two seasons at Bruceville-Eddy, leading the Eagles to a 12-8 record. In his first season in 2019, the Eagles went 9-2 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1985, breaking Central Texas’ longest postseason drought.

Prior to coming to Bruceville-Eddy, Shoppach was most recently an assistant coach at Robinson. He also had previous coaching stops at McGregor and Mart.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.