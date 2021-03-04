 Skip to main content
Bruceville-Eddy football coach Kyle Shoppach steps down
top story
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Bruceville-Eddy football coach Kyle Shoppach steps down

Second year coaches (copy)

Kyle Shoppach

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Bruceville-Eddy ISD is on the lookout for a new head football coach and athletic director, after Kyle Shoppach announced he would be stepping down.

Shoppach is taking an administrative job within West ISD. He oversaw a breakthrough in his two seasons at Bruceville-Eddy, leading the Eagles to a 12-8 record. In his first season in 2019, the Eagles went 9-2 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1985, breaking Central Texas’ longest postseason drought.

Prior to coming to Bruceville-Eddy, Shoppach was most recently an assistant coach at Robinson. He also had previous coaching stops at McGregor and Mart.

Tags

