Bruceville-Eddy promotes Nuner to AD/HFC

Bruceville-Eddy ISD has promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Nuner to the role of athletic director/head football coach the Trib confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Nuner had been serving as the Eagles’ interim athletic director as well as the head boys’ and girls’ track and field coach since former AD/HFC Kyle Shoppach took a job at West High School earlier this year. Nuner said he got the new that he was the new AD/HFC on Friday morning.

“This is our second year here and we’ve had some success since we came to Bruceville-Eddy,” Nuner said. “I think the kids’ comfort level was a big part of it.”

Nuner coached alongside Shoppach when they were assistants Robinson High School. Nuner then moved to University High School for three years. They reunited when Shoppach took the Eagles post in in 2019.

Bruceville-Eddy went 9-2 and won its first district championship in three decades under Shoppach and Nuner in 2019. A series of COVID-19 pauses and injuries plagued the Eagles as they went 3-6 last fall.

"We're going to have some players that have to move into new roles, but we should be good on the offensive and defensive lines," Nuner said. "I don't want to change up systems. I want to stick with something the kids are comfortable with."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.