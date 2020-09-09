Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud-Lott players win Trib Player of the Week votes

Bruceville-Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor and Rosebud-Lott defensive back Jordan Landrum claimed the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, as picked by voters on WacoTrib.com.
Ensor rushed for 206 yards and passed for 166 in Bruceville-Eddy’s 39-25 loss to Crawford on Saturday at Robinson’s Rocket Field. He sparked a big first half for the Eagles with TD runs of 55 and 7 yards to help them take a 19-14 lead at halftime. Although the Pirates controlled the second half, Ensor capped the scoring with a 57-yard TD romp. He garnered 35 percent of the balloting to best Groesbeck running back Ma’Qua Smith in second place by almost 400 votes.
Landrum posted six tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions and a pick-six to help Rosebud-Lott defeat Wortham, 32-13. He captured 37 percent of the votes, while defensive back Coker Holloway of Groesbeck finished in second place with 30 percent.
The Player of the Week ballots are created from the weekly Central Texas Honor Roll. Coaches can submit deserving players for the Honor Roll by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. The voting for Player of the Week ends at 9 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
