Bruceville-Eddy volleyball reaching new heights

The road to accomplishing new heights sometimes takes gradual steps.

So far that’s been the path for Bruceville-Eddy volleyball coach Ashley Smith’s Lady Eagles program. Bruceville-Eddy finished tied for second with Bosqueville in District 12-2A then lost a tie-breaker match for the second-place playoff berth.

But Bruceville-Eddy still made the playoffs for the second-straight year and then survived and advanced. The Lady Eagles defeated Hamilton on Thursday night, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.

“That was actually our goal,” Smith said. “I told them, ‘You got to the first round last year. This year the goal is to get to the second round.’”

In doing so, Bruceville-Eddy broke a long drought of playoff success in volleyball. Smith said Bruceville-Eddy superintendent Richard Kilgore told her it’s the first time in his 13 years at the school that the volleyball program had won a playoff match.

Next up for the Lady Eagles will be the area round versus sixth-ranked Poolville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Glen Rose.

It will be an intense night for Smith, whose father Jim Smith is running against Robert Cervenka for McLennan County Commissioner in Precinct 1.

“I’m kind of thankful that they fell on the same night,” Ashley Smith said. “He’s a lot more relaxed about it. He told me no matter the results, we’ll both wake up Wednesday morning and be the same person.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.