Bruised, not beaten: Crawford overcomes early injury to topple fellow power Lorena, 3-1

Crawford and Lorena are rated as two of the best volleyball teams in the state for good reason.
If you would have taken a random sports fan and dropped them into the middle of the stands in the fourth set, with no context whatsoever, they probably would have thought it was a fifth-round playoff match. That’s the way it felt. The play was that crisp, the atmosphere that intense.
Crawford managed to win the match, but it felt like the sport of volleyball was the real winner. Senior outside hitter Katie Warden rolled an ankle in the first set for the Class 2A top-ranked Lady Pirates. But Warden pulled off her shoe, got taped up, and returned to spank 24 kills as Crawford climbed over 3A’s No. 7-ranked Lorena, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, on Tuesday at the Lorena High School Gym.
“Anytime we play Lorena, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “They’re just getting better and better. We follow them, our kids are friends with their kids, and we know how good they are. It’s just kind of what it always is, every time we play them. It’s just a dogfight.”
Each point unfolded as a gripping Shakespearean drama. Though a winning outcome eluded Lorena (20-4), the Lady Leopards had no reason to be ashamed. Lorena head coach Amanda Gonzales acknowledged that Crawford did a “great job,” as she expected they would. It just came down to a play here, a play there.
Those are plays Lorena must make to reach its full potential, Gonzales said.
“I was proud of how our girls battled,” Gonzales said. “I told them in the locker room, that’s not a bad team that came in here. Now, that has to push us to take care of the little things. We had glimpses where we looked unstoppable, and then we get beat on something easy. And if you want to be a great team, you can’t have moments like that. But I thought they competed hard.”
The razor-thin margin of error was apparent throughout. Take the final three points of the match, for example. The teams sat tied at 22 in the fourth set following an Abbie Tuyo missile. The way this one was going, a decisive fifth set seemed almost inevitable.
But Kylie Ray gave Crawford (24-6) the lead with a tip over the Leopard blockers. A long, sweat-inducing rally ensued on the next point, which the Lady Pirates pulled out when a Lorena pass sliced out of bounds. With match point in its cross-hairs, Crawford pulled the trigger, not wanting to get home any later. Lorena set up the gravity-defying Tuyo, who turned in an incredible performance on the night, with 25 kills and three aces. Crawford’s Lexi Moody and Savanna Pogue flung up their hands and managed to reject Tuyo’s swat for the winning point.
“When we spun (the lineup), we ended up getting Lexi over there against Abbie. We know how good Abbie is,” Coker said. “They play together, they’re friends. Both seniors, so they always have a good battle. Maybe Lexi’s a little more familiar with her. We were able to get blocks in big moments, and even there on the last point, just a really big play.”
Crawford whooped and hollered following that monster stuff, but earlier in the match the Lady Pirates looked a lot more shaken. On the fourth point of the night, Warden thumped a kill to tie the score at 2, but immediately grimaced upon landing, as her left foot came down on the foot of teammate Beryn Hyland. She limped off to the bench, and Lorena seized the momentum.
The Lady Leopards laid down some heavy percussion. They built a 20-11 lead following a Leigh Jespersen putaway, and ultimately took the set by a comfortable 25-15 score.
In the huddle after that set, Crawford’s Coker expressed to his team that unless they wanted to read in the newspaper that they’d been whipped by Lorena, they’d better flip the switch and start playing better.
“We weren’t making a bunch of mistakes, we just weren’t playing as well defensively as we liked,” Coker said. “Maybe it was just unsure, maybe it was worried, maybe they were concerned about their friend that just rolled her ankle. Once they realized she’s fine, she’s going to go, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go do this.’ We just stepped up and played great defense, got timely kills when we needed them.”
The rest of the match played out like a fidget spinner. Both teams defended and passed beautifully to remain in system, leading to long, often roof-tickling points.
Plenty of players elevated their efforts. McKenna Post (11 kills, 12 digs) supplied Crawford with deft defense and some steady hitting, and tended to rack up her points in bunches. Kylie Ray displayed a veteran’s awareness of when to wallop away and when to mix in the tip, finishing with nine kills. Moody, a four-year starter and the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, provided 44 assists, 11 digs, three blocks and six kills. She’ll likely go down as one of the area’s all-time best at befuddling an opposing defense with a dump.
Lorena’s stars dazzled, too. Setter Meg Kucera fed her teammates with well-placed deliveries, and like her Crawford counterpart, she occasionally caught the defense off guard by calling her own number, tallying three kills on dumps. Jespersen whacked six kills and an ace, while Tori Brackeen had six kills, three blocks and two aces.
But it was Tuyo who often piggy-backed her squad to successful outcomes. In addition to her high-velocity kills, she also passed and served splendidly, racking up three straight aces early in the fourth set.
“Abbie has really matured this year,” Lorena’s Gonzales said. “She’s always carried a big load, there’s no question about that. But this year, you’ve just seen her leadership take off. She’s able to handle the pressure, she’s able to lead her teammates, all while performing at her best. We’re really proud of her.”
Lorena won’t get any type of breather the next time out, as it opens up district play against fifth-ranked Troy on Friday.
For Crawford, it goes down as another impressive win on the ledger for a program that was coming off a sweep of Class 6A Midway on Friday.
“It’s huge. We just come off a big win over Midway, and you don’t want to turn around and lose the next one,” Coker said. “You want to keep building momentum. We know what’s in front of us, just a chance to compete against one of the premier programs in this area and even in the state right now. They’ve got a good shot of going a long ways, too. For us to get that win tonight was just huge.”