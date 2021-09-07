Bruised, not beaten: Crawford overcomes early injury to topple fellow power Lorena, 3-1

Those are plays Lorena must make to reach its full potential, Gonzales said.

“I was proud of how our girls battled,” Gonzales said. “I told them in the locker room, that’s not a bad team that came in here. Now, that has to push us to take care of the little things. We had glimpses where we looked unstoppable, and then we get beat on something easy. And if you want to be a great team, you can’t have moments like that. But I thought they competed hard.”

The razor-thin margin of error was apparent throughout. Take the final three points of the match, for example. The teams sat tied at 22 in the fourth set following an Abbie Tuyo missile. The way this one was going, a decisive fifth set seemed almost inevitable.

But Kylie Ray gave Crawford (24-6) the lead with a tip over the Leopard blockers. A long, sweat-inducing rally ensued on the next point, which the Lady Pirates pulled out when a Lorena pass sliced out of bounds. With match point in its cross-hairs, Crawford pulled the trigger, not wanting to get home any later. Lorena set up the gravity-defying Tuyo, who turned in an incredible performance on the night, with 25 kills and three aces. Crawford’s Lexi Moody and Savanna Pogue flung up their hands and managed to reject Tuyo’s swat for the winning point.