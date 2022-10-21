Bryan's big-play strikes spoil Midway's homecoming, 50-21

Malcom Gooden’s return at quarterback brings a big-play capability to the Bryan offense.

And unfortunately for the Midway defense, it proved powerless to stop Gooden and the Vikings.

Gooden tossed five touchdown passes and Bryan gashed the Panther defense for a bevy of long gainers as the Vikings spoiled Midway’s homecoming with a 50-21 win on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Though the Panthers (2-7 overall, 2-3 in District 12-6A) could not have clinched a playoff spot with a win Friday, they certainly could have taken a significant step in that direction. But with this outcome, the postseason begins next week, as the Panthers would need to defeat Pflugerville Weiss at The Pfield in Pflugerville in their final regular-season game to nab their first playoff trip since 2019. Midway has its bye week the final week of the regular season.

“That’s it. Win, you’re in, lose, the season’s over,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “Hopefully our seniors do a great job of bowing their neck and rallying the troops. We’re going to enjoy this week (of preparation) and hope for one more after this, but at the same time we can only control what we can control. We’ve got to go down there to Weiss and play well and let the chips fall where they may.”

Bryan's Gooden missed some time with a broken thumb this season, but he looked plenty healthy against the Panthers. The senior hit on 12 of 20 passes for 212 yards and five TDs, four of which came after halftime, when the Vikings (5-3, 2-2) busted the game open. He also logged 65 more yards on the ground.

Midway’s defense has fallen victim to the big play a bunch over the course of the season. The Panthers couldn’t get those issues shored up enough to stop the Vikings. Bryan produced three one-play “drives,” scoring on plays of 51, 41 and 70 yards.

“It just comes down to big plays,” Anderson said. “You can’t give up that many big plays like we did tonight and win a football game. Our offense did what they were supposed to do. They slowed the game down, they kept control of the ball, Dom (Hill) had something like 300 all-purpose yards. They did what we asked them to do. Defensively, we just couldn’t, in the first half, get off the field and then in the second half we gave up big play after big play after big play.”

Indeed, Hill gave a heroic performance in his and the other Midway seniors’ final game at a crowded Panther Stadium. Hill carried 29 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while also making six catches for 71 yards.

“Just super proud of him,” Anderson said. “He’s a tough, resilient kid. He’s been through a lot of adversity as a football player. Not personally, but just as a team. Gets to travel with them as a freshman in the playoffs. That’s really the only experience he has.”

Midway came into the game knowing that Bryan’s defense was vulnerable up the middle. The Panthers wisely exposed that weakness early, as they fed the Vikings a steady diet of Hill up the gut. Midway moved 74 yards in six plays on its first drive, all of them Hill runs. The senior running back finished things off with a 42-yard jaunt — yes, up the middle — that gave the Panthers a rapid-fire 7-0 lead at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter.

Midway tried to catch the Vikings napping on the ensuing kickoff, as the Panthers punched an onside kick. They managed to come up with the ball, but only after it traveled nine yards, not the requisite 10.

That set up Bryan in cozy field position at the Panther 49. The Vikings dinked and dunked down to the goal line before Tate Allen scored on a 1-yard run. A Midway tackler initially hit Allen short of the end zone, but Allen kept his legs churning and backed his way in for the TD, tying things at 7 with 4:53 left in the first.

After Midway’s next drive took a backward detour thanks to an illegal man downfield penalty, Bryan capitalized. The Vikings needed only one play to take the lead, as speedy scatback Tate Schneringer outran the Panther defenders for a 51-yard scoring scamper, unleashing a nifty cutback halfway through.

The next two possessions represented the yin and yang of the game for Midway. The Panthers stalled out around midfield, again partially undone by a penalty. Meanwhile, Bryan responded with a 16-play, 83-yard march that featured every ebb and flow of emotion possible. At one point, it appeared as though Midway might’ve recovered a Viking fumble for a touchdown, but the Panthers were whistled for offsides on the play.

Bryan also converted a key 4th-and-1 play at its own 37 when receiver Tyson Turner lined up as a Wildcat QB and scooted for a five-yard gain. The Vikings eventually scored when quarterback Gooden hit Turner over the middle in the end zone for a 3-yard TD. That score gave Bryan a 20-7 lead with 3:24 to go in the first half.

Things proceeded to go from bad to worse for Midway when a Reid Tedford pass on first down of the next possession bounced in and out of the hands of his intended receiver and was picked off by Bryan’s Javian Davis-Lewis at the Panther 24. But the Panthers were able to dodge further trouble when Bryan’s Kelvin Zalaya missed a 22-yard field goal shortly thereafter.

In the second half, though, the Vikings got rolling downhill, and Midway just couldn’t get out of its own way. In the third quarter, Gooden zipped a 41-yard scoring strike to Terrence Lewis and a 70-yard connection to Turner. Once the Bryan receivers got the edge, Midway’s defenders couldn’t catch them.

The Panthers also hurt themselves big-time with a number of dropped balls by the receivers and drive-killing penalties. That might not have led to a different outcome, but Midway dropped no less than two sure-fire touchdowns that would have at least made it a closer game.

While acknowledging those errors, Midway’s Anderson gave all the credit to Bryan.

“I’ll never take anything away from another group of kids or another coaching staff,” the Midway coach said. “They whipped our butt and they did what they had to do to keep their hopes alive.”

Nevertheless, despite the loss, the Panthers still have a shot going into their final regular-season game.

“I want it for those seniors,” Anderson said. “I just want them to have an opportunity to say they’re a playoff football team and experience an extra week of practice. And I want it for our younger kids, too. The more you get to experience those extra practices, that’s where you build a program.”