Bryan's early rally holds, downs Midway in Game 1

WEST — Heavy thunderstorms in Central Texas this week prompted a change in venue for Game 1 of Midway’s regional quarterfinal series against Bryan, moving it to West High School’s turf field.
Midway didn’t exactly look right at home.
Bryan made the Pantherettes uncomfortable with a six-run second inning to take a 7-3 win on Wednesday night.
“We outhit them 11-7. We gave up one mental breakdown in the dang second inning,” Midway coach Jordan Williams said. “That’s a great team. I’m not saying we should’ve had that. But we just had one breakdown.”
The series will shift to Bryan on Thursday for Game 2 at 6 p.m. If Midway wins that one, it will get the home game it was looking for in Game 3 on Friday night.
Williams knows playing from behind is part of playoff softball.
“We all lose. We haven’t lost in a while, but it doesn’t mean it wasn’t coming,” Williams said. “All it is is we’ll see what we’re made of. The good thing about playing one game each day is it’s one game at a time. It’s the true meaning of the statement.”
The Pantherettes jumped out to a 1-0 lead after an inning against Bryan’s hard-throwing hurler Jessica Adams. Macy Pick led off with a slow-rolling infield hit for Midway. She moved to second on a passed ball and stole third base before scoring on a Bryan error.
But the Vikings had an emphatic response an inning later.
Bryan opened the second inning with a pair of hits against Midway’s Hailey Blake. The Pantherettes managed to reach the brink of escape by nabbing a couple of outs before Bryan busted out with a huge two-out rally.
Jessica Adams singled to right to plate one run and another scored on Midway’s throw to the infield. Two batters later, Jessica’s sister and battery mate Jacque Adams crushed a deep fly over the right field fence for a grand slam, giving the Vikings a 6-1 lead.
Bryan extended the lead to 7-1 in the third when Kaedyn Filburn doubled and then Ailee Freeman hit a wicked-hop grounder that spun away from Midway second baseman Maddie Pleging for an RBI single.
Midway never stopped battling.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Pantherettes cut the gap to 7-2. Kelsey Mathis had a one-out double, then scored on Pleging’s sharp single to right.
An inning later, Midway kept up the pressure on Bryan’s Jessica Adams, banging out three hits and taking advantage of a Bryan error for another run.
But the Pantherettes couldn’t get the big rally they needed.
“We had some really good at-bats all throughout. It’s just when we needed that one big one, we didn’t get it,” Williams said.
Midway’s Alex Earhart earmarked herself for future innings in the series by closing out the game with four scoreless frames in relief of Blake.
“I told them to have confidence in the fact that we won six out of seven innings,” Williams said. “We outhit them. Defensive-wise, we could’ve cleaned up a little bit. We had a couple of plays to right that we could’ve got the out at first if we were in the right position. One play here or there, we’re out of that second inning.”