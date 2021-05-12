Bryan's early rally holds, downs Midway in Game 1

WEST — Heavy thunderstorms in Central Texas this week prompted a change in venue for Game 1 of Midway’s regional quarterfinal series against Bryan, moving it to West High School’s turf field.

Midway didn’t exactly look right at home.

Bryan made the Pantherettes uncomfortable with a six-run second inning to take a 7-3 win on Wednesday night.

“We outhit them 11-7. We gave up one mental breakdown in the dang second inning,” Midway coach Jordan Williams said. “That’s a great team. I’m not saying we should’ve had that. But we just had one breakdown.”

The series will shift to Bryan on Thursday for Game 2 at 6 p.m. If Midway wins that one, it will get the home game it was looking for in Game 3 on Friday night.

Williams knows playing from behind is part of playoff softball.

“We all lose. We haven’t lost in a while, but it doesn’t mean it wasn’t coming,” Williams said. “All it is is we’ll see what we’re made of. The good thing about playing one game each day is it’s one game at a time. It’s the true meaning of the statement.”