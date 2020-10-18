BU men's tennis posts 9-9 mark at TCU Invite

FORT WORTH – The Baylor men’s tennis team went 3-3 on the final day of the TCU Invitational to finish an even 9-9 in the three-day event.

On Sunday, the Bears collected three singles wins after dropping both doubles matches in the morning. Sophomore Finn Bass defeated Texas’ Leighton Allen, 6-2, 7-5. Sebastian Nothhaft also found the win column in singles with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Longhorn Eshan Talluri, and Nick Stachowiak defeated Texas’ Chih Chi Huang, 6-4, 7-5. Charlie Broom lost to Texas’ Micah Braswell, 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Broom and Stachowiak were beaten by the Texas A&M duo of Noah Schachter and Stefan Storch, 8-5. Bass and Nothhaft were defeated by Texas A&M’s Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins, 8-5.