Bubbling, not boiling: Live Oak, Vanguard cordial rivals, but still want to beat each other

Vanguard endured a rebuilding year in 2020, so the gap between the two programs felt as expansive as Lake Waco, which resides just a couple of Hail Mary passes away from the Vanguard campus. Live Oak won 48-0 at Paul Tyson Field during the district season, then the teams clashed again in the TAPPS state playoffs. The result was much the same, as Live Oak claimed a 54-8 triumph.

Obviously, any loss stings, especially in the playoffs. But for Vanguard, two mercy-rule defeats to their crosstown rivals acted as lighter fluid to the team’s offseason ignition.

“After last year, losing both games, it’s kind of been lighting a fire under us this summer,” Vikings quarterback Walker Nall said. “It’s giving us something to work toward. We already know the dates when we’re going to play them, so we’re always working toward that. But as far as the emotions toward it, on the football field I feel like it’s a lot more like a ‘we want to beat you’ type-attitude, but off the field I know some guys from there and they’re all really great guys. I like talking to them, like hanging out with them. On the field, though, it gets a little heated.”

So, can the Vikings close the gap? Can they bring the rivalry back to 2019, when they won a competitive season-opening game with the Falcons, 53-41?