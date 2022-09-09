Buchanan flings five TD passes as Vipers sting Midway, 45-0

BELTON — Everything was set up for a playoff-caliber environment. The Midway Panthers had a playoff-level opponent on its schedule, and a neutral-site playoff-style venue to enjoy.

But if the Panthers are going to eventually build into a playoff team, they’re going to have to play a lot better.

Austin Vandegrift’s fierce flinger of a quarterback Brayden Buchanan tossed five touchdown passes to spur the Vipers to a 45-0 blowout romp over winless Midway on Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.

Buchanan showed vivacious zip on his passes all night long. A Baylor commit for baseball, he hit more ground-rule RBI doubles than outright home runs, but he was still plenty effective. Buchanan connected on 17 of 23 attempts for 188 yards. Vandegrift (2-1) put the Panthers in the rearview mirror — and objects were not closer than they appeared — rather quickly, building a 21-0 lead after one quarter and increased that gap to 31-0 by halftime.

Buchanan found four different receivers on his five TD tosses, with RayJean Middleton being the lone target to cash out twice in the end zone.

Before the game, the giant inflatable snake tunnel that Vandegrift’s players were supposed to run through wilted to the turf, forcing the players to bypass that entry. But that was the last time the Vipers would be deflated all night.

Well, mostly. Midway’s defense actually forced a three-and-out on the opening Viper possession of the night. But it wasn’t a precursor of anything. After getting the ball back with a short field in Midway territory, the Vipers began to establish their dominance. On a 2nd-and-2 play from the 16, Buchanan was flushed from the pocket, rolled left, but had the presence of mind to square his shoulders and zip a pass to a wide-open Miles Coleman in the end zone.

Buchanan tacked on two more TD passes before the first quarter even expired. He hit Beck Ormond on an 8-yard connection on the right side, and then later dropped in an 11-yard strike to Jase Skoglund, his big tight end, with 23 seconds remaining in the quarter. That one was especially impressive, considering Skoglund was wearing two Midway defenders like a bathrobe.

As has been the case in the early going of the season, Midway (0-3) often couldn’t get out of its own way. Whether it was false-start penalties that put the Panthers behind the sticks, a shanked punt that gave the Vipers ideal starting position for their scoring drive, or costly turnovers that added more snow to the avalanche rolling downhill the other direction, the Panthers weren’t exactly crisp.

Midway’s inability to ignite any forward progress with the running game has also made the Panthers especially one-dimensional and easier to defend. However, near the end of the first half, the Panthers finally shifted it into second gear in that regard, and ran better the rest of the way. Dominique Hill finished with 17 carries for 89 yards, while Midway had 113 as a team.

But that improvement in the run game was offset by a passing game that did very little. Midway quarterback Reid Tedford was just 8 of 16 for 54 yards and an interception.

Give Vandegrift credit, too. The Vipers are rather venomous. They were 12-2 last year and reached the regional final before falling to Austin Westlake, and they routinely showed their sting against the Panthers in this one. Tedford once tried to stick a pass into a tight window in the first half, but Vipers linebacker MD Conner laid out and made a sensational grab to pick up the interception.

Later in the first half, Midway turned to its most dynamic player, junior receiver Junior Thornton, as a QB option. Thornton made some eye-opening plays as a runner, including a wild hurdle of a Vandegrift tackler. But he couldn’t sustain any real momentum, and suffered two turnovers — a lost fumble and an interception — before the Panthers put Tedford back in at QB.

If Midway thought it might turn things around with a little momentum in the second half, that was quickly nullified when Thornton was hit hard and fumbled on the opening kickoff return, and the Vipers recovered.

Midway’s defense stiffened up in the second half and allowed just two touchdowns to the Vipers, as linebacker Esrom Martinez was particularly active.

But Vandegrift’s ground game chewed up yardage and clock. The Vipers mostly stuck to the ground late in the third quarter on a 57-yard scoring drive, before Buchanan put the finishing touches on the possession, finding Middleton for an 11-yard strike and a 38-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Midway, it couldn’t sustain any extended downhill momentum of its own. Vandegrift got the ball back early in the fourth quarter and motored 64 yards in six plays, the big gainer coming when backup QB Drew Mestemaker found a running-free receiver Grant Lindley open along the left sideline for a 34-yard gain to the Midway 5-yard-line.

One play later, Zaid Oliver plowed through the middle for the TD run and the final score of the night.

Midway’s rugged nondistrict schedule will continue next week when the Panthers welcome Rockwall Heath in their first home game since the season opener against Mansfield. Midway will celebrate Senior Night with that outing.