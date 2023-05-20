With one powerful swing of the bat, Nash Buhner added to his family legacy at Bosque River Ballpark and sent Bosqueville another step deeper into the state playoffs.

Buhner drilled a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning and then scored on a sacrifice fly to lift the No. 4 Bulldogs to an 8-6 win over gritty Riesel on Saturday afternoon to finish off a two-game sweep in the Class 2A region quarterfinals.

Buhner is the son of former McLennan Community College outfielder Shawn Buhner and his uncle is former Highlander and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jay Buhner. So it was exciting for the Bosqueville senior to deliver the game-winning hit on the field where his dad and uncle played.

“It feels good playing on the field, kind of representing them,” Nash Buhner said. “My dad has just preached the same thing, just keep on doing it and you’ll stay hot and it’s going to click. This postseason it has clicked and doing that at the end of the game just feels great to win.”

Coupled with Wednesday's 7-3 win over Riesel, the Bulldogs (20-8-1) will advance to the region semifinals against Collinsville.

Buhner had already ripped his first run-scoring triple as the Bulldogs opened up a 6-0 first-inning lead when the game started Friday night. But lightning hit the area in the fourth inning, forcing postponement of the game to Saturday at noon.

When the game resumed, the Indians quickly seized the momentum as they scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings off Bosqueville starter Colby Moore, who couldn’t regain the command that he had Friday night.

Gavin Oliver’s run-scoring triple highlighted the fourth inning while Trent Hickerson’s run-scoring double off Moore and Grayson Oliver’s game-tying RBI single off reliever Easton Hill keyed the fifth inning.

After jumping on Riesel starting pitcher Mason Heath for six runs on Friday night, reliever Bryson May shut down the Bulldogs for 5 2/3 innings before they finally broke through in the seventh.

May hit John Youens with a pitch to open the inning before Newt Schornack moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

Buhner then smacked his triple to the right-centerfield gap to drive in Youens to break the 6-6 tie. Cayden Snyder followed with a short fly to center field, and Buhner tagged up at third and dashed home on the sacrifice fly to give the Bulldogs an 8-6 lead.

“He (May) was mixing up a lot of things,” Buhner said. “He had a pretty good curveball and a changeup he was throwing, and he was pounding us away from the zone. At the end, we finally realized we need to get up on the plate and try to drive the ball to the right-center gap in order to succeed.”

The Bulldogs still had the hot-hitting Indians to deal with in the bottom of the seventh. Youens came up with a tremendous play at first base when he leaned over the railing into the Bosqueville dugout to catch Emerson Curtis’ foul ball for the first out.

“Before the game when we went over the ground rules of the ballpark, I thought we have one guy who can make that play but it’s going to be tough,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson. “He made it today and he proved me right because he’s the guy I know who can make that play. He does that for us all the time.”

Hill finished off Bosqueville’s win by striking out Grayson Oliver and forcing Santana Cisneros to ground out.

“Ethan Hill is the ultimate competitor,” Anderson said. “He’s going to compete from the first pitch to the last pitch. He’s a bulldog. He’s a great leader and a great teammate and holds everybody to a high standard. I couldn’t be more proud of him to come in and slam the door.”

It certainly didn't look like the Bulldogs would need any late-game heroics after taking command of the game with their six-run first inning when they sent 10 batters to the plate.

Heath walked Hill, Ryder King and Youens to open the game before Schornack brought across the first run with a ground out. King then scored on a delayed steal of home when Schornack stole second.

Buhner got Bosqueville’s first hit when he scorched his run-scoring triple to right field. Snyder pushed across another run on a bunt single.

After Heath hit Camp Youens with a pitch, May relieved with one out and struck out Cooper Wright. But Cooper Kent drilled a two-run single off diving third baseman Hickerson's glove to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

A day later, Anderson was thrilled to watch Buhner come through with another triple for the game-winning hit on the field where his family has so much history.

“You show up at the baseball field and you see Jay Buhner up there (listed among MCC’s major leaguers) and your dad played here,” Anderson said. “Nash came out his sophomore year and tore his ACL and has battled back and has completely transformed his body. He bought into the weight room and gave us everything. He works tremendously hard and is a great kid.”