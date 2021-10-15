Bulldogs run like greyhounds in win over Valley Mills, 34-12

The Valley Mills offense got in on the action as running back Trevor Castanon gave the Eagles a three-point lead after a 20-yard touchdown run. Bosqueville was plagued by penalties on multiple offensive drives, unable to take back the lead.

The Eagles created more of a cushion on the scoreboard as kicker Owynn Klug connected on a 23-yard field goal giving Valley Mills a 12-6 lead. That's the way things would stay at the halftime break.

Bosqueville (5-2, 3-0) turned to its defense to begin the third quarter before the Bulldogs utilized their rushing attack spearheaded by Henexson and quarterback Newt Schornack. Henexson added his second score of the night, plowing through Eagles defenders from one yard out. Bosqueville’s extra point was successful, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

The rest of the third played out the same way for both teams. Valley Mills was unable to get its offense moving, while Bosqueville’s rushing attack continued to add points to the scoreboard. Henexson finished with 23 carries for 142 yards and five touchdowns.

The two teams traded drives back and forth for the game's final quarter with neither team able to find the end zone until late in the game. Henexson added his final score of the night with fewer than three minutes to go in the game, securing a Bosqueville win.

Bosqueville is on the road next week, taking on the fourth-ranked Crawford Pirates (7-0, 3-0) in a meeting for district supremacy. Valley Mills welcomes the Itasca Wampus Cats (1-6, 0-3) to Larkin Complex in Valley Mills.