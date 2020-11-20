Burleson 38, University 6

Florida commit Jalen Kitna passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Elks scampered away from University in the Trojans’ home finale on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Kitna had two TD tosses on the board before the first quarter horn even expired. He hit Colin Maher for 81 yards on a go route, then four minutes later connected with Luke Peterson on a 17-yard strike.

University (2-5, 1-4) trailed 38-0 late in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans broke up the shutout bid with 2:13 to go when Damarion Chambers zipped a 22-yard TD pass to Bobby Montgomery. The PAT was blocked, but the Trojans kept fighting to the end.

Daguerian McDowell had a solid night running the ball for University, with nine carries for 54 yards, an average of 6 yards per tote. Burleson improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district with the win.