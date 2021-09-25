Burnet 31, Robinson 13

BURNET — The Bulldogs glided past the Rockets behind the dual-threat talents of Grant Glidewell.

The Burnet quarterback accounted for three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — to send Robinson to its fourth loss in five nondistrict games.

Robinson (1-4) trailed 24-0 before lighting the scoreboard, with Austin Duron getting loose on a 30-yard touchdown run.

Christian Lujan’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter pulled Robinson within 24-13, but that’s as close as the Rockets would get. Burnet iced the game with a Tanner O’Hair TD pass in the final minutes.