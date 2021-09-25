 Skip to main content
Burnet 31, Robinson 13
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Burnet 31, Robinson 13

BURNET — The Bulldogs glided past the Rockets behind the dual-threat talents of Grant Glidewell.

The Burnet quarterback accounted for three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — to send Robinson to its fourth loss in five nondistrict games.

Robinson (1-4) trailed 24-0 before lighting the scoreboard, with Austin Duron getting loose on a 30-yard touchdown run.

Christian Lujan’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter pulled Robinson within 24-13, but that’s as close as the Rockets would get. Burnet iced the game with a Tanner O’Hair TD pass in the final minutes.

Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally

All that hype about Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert isn't just empty words: He’s a major talent. Lambert threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and flashed his speed by running for 148 yards and a score to lead the No. 5 Yellow Jackets to a 44-12 win over Connally on Friday night.

