Burton stifles Chilton's attack in defensive scuffle, 7-0

BRYAN — Chilton played its usual stiff-nosed defense. Burton, on this night, just played it a little better.

One score proved to be enough as the Panthers slipped past the Pirates, 7-0, in a hard-fought defensive scuffle in the Class 2A Div. II regional round on Friday night at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium.

Chilton closes out its season at 12-1, while Burton (12-0) advances to the regional final against Granger next week.

In the first quarter, Burton drove downfield behind the hard running of Tyron Gilmon. Chilton tried to thwart that push with a goal-line stand from its rugged defense, but on 4th-and-goal from the 1, Gilmon lunged into the end zone for what turned out to be the only touchdown of the night.

Burton has opened the playoffs with three consecutive shutouts.

The Panthers gave up just 95 yards, including a mere 14 in the second half, to a Chilton team scoring 41.3 points per game.

Chilton just couldn’t get anything going against that sturdy Panther front. The Pirates’ previous season low for scoring came in a 21-0 nondistrict win over Hearne way back on Sept. 16, but they never could crack paydirt in this one.

Burton’s defense shined from start to finish, forcing Chilton to punt on all but two of its seven drives. In the others, the Panthers forced a turnover on downs and watched the Pirates run the clock to end the first half.

Meanwhile, Gilmon finished with 100 yards rushing for the Panther offense.

“Just like any other playoff game, (the win) feels great,” Burton coach Jason Hodde told the Bryan Eagle. “Really special, this one, just because of the way we had to win it, we had to go in and grind it out. Chilton’s an awesome team, an awesome program … hats off to them. We just made a few more plays than they did.”

While the Pirates made it a round further last year, it still made for a successful debut season at head coach for Bennie Huitt, who moved up from the team’s assistant coaching ranks to take over the head job. Chilton is 24-3 in the last two seasons.

While the Pirates will graduate some of their stars like Daylon Ford and Miguel Barron, they’ll still bring back some key performers in 2023, including current junior running back Markeydrick Taylor.