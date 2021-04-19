Business-like China Spring rolls over Mustangs, 6-0

The China Spring baseball team put together an efficient night’s work versus Madisonville to start off a busy week.
The sixth-ranked Cougars threw strikes, made routine plays in the field and took advantage of their opportunities at the plate. As a result, China Spring kept rolling in District 18-4A with a 6-0 victory over the Mustangs on Monday night at the Cougars’ diamond.
China Spring pitchers Kolby Killough and Alex Martinez combined for 12 strikeouts, paving the way to a shutout.
That, plus a five-run rally in the bottom of the third inning boosted the Cougars to 7-0 in district play. The Madisonville game was originally scheduled for Friday, but rainy conditions pushed it into this week. Now China Spring (23-2 overall) can clinch a district title within the week as the Cougars play at Mexia and at La Vega on Tuesday and Friday respectively.
China Spring produced a series of timely hits in the third inning to race past the Mustangs.
Cougars No. 9-hole hitter Bryce Tabor led off with a single up the middle and Jase Garrett followed with a single to left. Both players moved up when Madisonville pitcher Rayce Hudson attempted to pick off Tabor on second base, but instead threw the ball into center field. Then Killough singled to left to drive in the first run of the game.
Later in the frame, Mason Kirk put the ball in play and, though he was thrown out at first, Garrett scooted home to make it 2-0.
China Spring’s Seth Jennings was hit by a pitch to load the bases and the next batter, Kaden Weeden, cleared them with a double that bounced off the fence in center. Courtesy runners Domonic Guerrero and Aiden Rees and Jennings all scored and the Cougars had a 5-0 lead.
“(Weeden) likes to swing at low pitches. If he can just wait and get a pitch up, he’s a pretty strong kid,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “He’s done a good job and he did a good job there. He’s come through quite a bit this year.”
Killough worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first inning, then settled into a rhythm. He struck out nine while giving up one walk (in the first) and three hits.
Madisonville once again got two runners aboard with one out in the top of the sixth. But Killough struck out the Mustangs’ Cooper Staley, then got Tyler Mosemann to fly out to center to end the threat.
“(Killough has) kind of been that way all year. He just throws strikes and gets ahead,” Lopez said. “It’s pretty comforting to know those guys will come in and throw strikes, they’re not going to walk anybody. He’s got a lot of strikeouts and not many walks.”
Martinez struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game. He threw heat and fanned the three Mustangs on 11 pitches.
After the Cougars face Mexia and La Vega this week, they’ll step out of district for a showdown with Sinton. While the Cougars are No. 6 in the Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball 4A rankings, Sinton (20-3) is in the top spot. The game will be played on Saturday in New Braunfels.
Lopez said he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“After missing out on the end of the season and the playoffs last year, I think it’s important for us to see some games like that,” he said.