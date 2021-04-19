Businesslike China Spring rolls over Madisonville, 6-0

Later in the frame, Mason Kirk put the ball in play and, though he was thrown out at first, Garrett scooted home to make it 2-0.

China Spring’s Seth Jennings was hit by a pitch to load the bases and the next batter, Kaden Weeden, cleared them with a double that bounced off the fence in center. Courtesy runners Domonic Guerrero and Aiden Rees and Jennings all scored and the Cougars had a 5-0 lead.

“(Weeden) likes to swing at low pitches. If he can just wait and get a pitch up, he’s a pretty strong kid,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “He’s done a good job and he did a good job there. He’s come through quite a bit this year.”

Killough worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first inning, then settled into a rhythm. He struck out nine while giving up one walk (in the first) and three hits.

Madisonville once again got two runners aboard with one out in the top of the sixth. But Killough struck out the Mustangs’ Cooper Staley, then got Tyler Mosemann to fly out to center to end the threat.