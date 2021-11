CORSICANA — The Foxes held Hillsboro to one touchdown in each half and claimed a bi-district victory at Tiger Stadium.

Hillsboro QB Frankie Montoya completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards, but the Eagles couldn’t get their running game going.

Caddo Mills used a balanced attack to roll up more than 300 yards of total offense. The Foxes advance to play Gilmer in the second round.

Hillsboro, which finished second in District 5-4A DII, closes its season with a 6-5 record.