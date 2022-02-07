Cadets earning their stripes, pick up season sweep of La Vega

You come to expect certain things in life. Sun rises, sun sets. The basketball teams at Connally and La Vega wage hotly contested battles in front of jam-packed gyms.
Yep, it happened again.
No. 13 Connally snatched the momentum with a 14-0 second-quarter run, and once the Cadets had the edge they didn’t release their vise-grip. They scored a big 64-51 win over No. 16 La Vega for the second straight Monday night, this time on the Pirates’ home court.
Connally (25-3, 6-1) took a one-game lead lead over their familiar North Waco rivals in the District 18-4A standings, and more importantly captured the key tiebreaker edge with the series sweep. La Vega, which was playing without one of its top scorers in David McKnight, dropped to 23-5 overall and 5-2 in the district.
“It’s been a while since we’ve done it (swept La Vega), maybe three or four years ago,” Connally coach Quinton Snell said. “Anytime you get a chance to play a crosstown rival and you’re able to sweep them, it feels good. They’re in the same boat. If they did it to us, they’d make a big deal about it, too. We’re going to do the same thing. Hat’s off to Coach (William) Cartwright and the Pirates. They did a really good job, always gives us a battle.
“We’re trying to elevate our program. La Vega’s known for basketball, and we want to make sure we’re right there with them.”
The difference in this one? La Vega had to work much harder for its baskets, while the Cadets resembled a snowball rolling downhill once their transition game hit its highest gear.
In the first half, both teams aggressively attacked the basket and took turns swapping the lead. La Vega’s smooth senior Randy Woolf Jr. and fierce freshman Monta Hilliard were countered by Connally’s multiskilled swingman Jelani McDonald and shifty point guard Jy’lon Nobles.
La Vega took a 25-21 lead midway through the second quarter when Hilliard found Woolf in transition, and the well-coiffed senior scored while drawing a foul.
But the Cadets didn’t blink. Not even a little. They responded with a 14-0 run, highlighted by a strong power move to the bucket from Jamarie Wiggins and a McDonald follow-up of his own miss. That surge allowed Connally to open up a double-digit lead.
“We actually made a decision to play defense. Randy, little Monta, they’re something serious,” Connally’s Snell said. “We had to make some adjustments to them, which kind of helped us slow them down a little bit offensively. And then we were able to turn some of that defense into some offense. I think that was kind of the key. At one point, (La Vega) had 23 points and they had, like, 17 or 20 of the 23. At some point you’ve got to make a decision to try to do something with those guys.”
La Vega finally broke the drought with 35 seconds left in the half when Woolf, inbounding the ball under his own basket, dropped a nifty pass to big man Eythan Thompson for the easy-put in. Shortly thereafter, Tyrone Smith knocked down a big corner 3-pointer for the Pirates to trim the Cadet lead to 37-30 by the break.
La Vega hung tough with the Cadets for a while in the third quarter, and trailed only 45-35 following a Woolf 3-pointer from the corner. But Connally jabbed back with an 11-0 run to close the quarter and effectively put the game on ice. The Cadets forced some Pirate turnovers and used crisp outlet passes to go streaking in the fast-break game, including a runner from Nobles and a Roadrunner-like layup from Tre Wisner.
Too often for La Vega, Woolf was the only one back contesting a two- or three-on-one break. McDonald hammered down three breakaway dunks in the game, including a fourth-quarter beauty off an alley-oop pass from Wisner that literally ejected a few patrons from their seats.
McDonald finished with a team-leading 17 points and Nobles chipped in 12. Always a tough competitor, Woolf scored 19 to pace La Vega.
GIRLS No. 6 La Vega 63, Connally 26
Another day, another blowout for the sixth-ranked La Vega Lady Pirates.
They walloped Connally for the second time in a week’s span — just like they’ve blown out everyone else — and afterward seized hold of a golden basketball trophy as the outright District 18-4A champions.
Yet again, they put their dominance on display, behind a frenetic, turnover-inducing pressure defense and an aggressive mindset on the offensive end. These Lady Pirates (28-4 overall, 9-0 district) have eaten their district foes for breakfast, thanks to a fast-break attack that can cover the court faster than it takes to microwave a donut.
Even with a stretch of offensive stagnation at the start of the second half, La Vega still rolled. Connally (19-8, 4-4) trimmed a 17-point down to 27-14 at the 5:19 mark of the third following a Katrina Greer putback and free throw. But La Vega’s defense still made it harrowing for the Lady Cadets, and the Lady Pirates finally broke their scoring drought when Andrea Johnson dropped in a transition layup at the 4:09 mark. That loosened up La Vega, and the baskets came easier thereafter.
Johnson topped all scorers with 18 points, while Parr and Willis had nine apiece. Greer led Connally with seven points.
La Vega will close out the regular season and look to go 10-0 in district Tuesday at Robinson. Connally, which will be playoff-bound as either the No.3 or 4 seed out of the district, hosts Madisonville (21-10, 7-2) on Tuesday before closing out the regular-season campaign against Mexia on Wednesday.