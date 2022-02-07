Cadets earning their stripes, pick up season sweep of La Vega

You come to expect certain things in life. Sun rises, sun sets. The basketball teams at Connally and La Vega wage hotly contested battles in front of jam-packed gyms.

Yep, it happened again.

No. 13 Connally snatched the momentum with a 14-0 second-quarter run, and once the Cadets had the edge they didn’t release their vise-grip. They scored a big 64-51 win over No. 16 La Vega for the second straight Monday night, this time on the Pirates’ home court.

Connally (25-3, 6-1) took a one-game lead lead over their familiar North Waco rivals in the District 18-4A standings, and more importantly captured the key tiebreaker edge with the series sweep. La Vega, which was playing without one of its top scorers in David McKnight, dropped to 23-5 overall and 5-2 in the district.

“It’s been a while since we’ve done it (swept La Vega), maybe three or four years ago,” Connally coach Quinton Snell said. “Anytime you get a chance to play a crosstown rival and you’re able to sweep them, it feels good. They’re in the same boat. If they did it to us, they’d make a big deal about it, too. We’re going to do the same thing. Hat’s off to Coach (William) Cartwright and the Pirates. They did a really good job, always gives us a battle.