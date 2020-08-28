Cadets roar past No. 7 Sunnyvale, 46-25

If there were any questions whether senior Kavian Gaither would make a successful transition from quarterback to tailback, he quickly answered them in Connally’s season opener.
Both Gaither and backfield partner Tre Wisner were spectacular.
With Wisner exploding for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Gaither collecting 233 yards and two scores, the Cadets rolled to a 46-25 win over No. 7 Sunnyvale on Friday night.
“Both of those kids are special, special kids, and that doesn’t happen without a great offensive line,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “Kavian is a heck of a football player. He can play anywhere on the field. Tre is pretty talented. We know if we get the ball in his hands he can do a lot of things with it.”
The Cadets delivered a tremendous all-around performance in a battle of a pair of Class 4A Division II powers who both finished 12-1 last season and advanced to the regional round.
The Cadets defense limited the Raiders to 138 yards total offense.
“Our kids did a great job and hats off to our coaching staff to get a game plan together with no film on these guys,” Anderson said. “Our defense did a heck of a job. We like to play defense and run the ball.”
With Idaho commitment Tyler Webb transferring from Midway to Connally for his senior year at quarterback, Gaither moved to tailback and showed a lot of the moves that made him a 1,700-yard rusher as a junior last season.
Gaither was the workhorse as he ran 32 times while Wisner needed just 14 carries to pick up his 266 yards.
The game started on a bad note for the Cadets when Landry Laird perfectly read Webb’s pass and returned the interception for a 53-yard touchdown just 1:37 into the game to give the Raiders a quick 8-0 lead.
But Webb quickly made up for the interception by breaking loose for 42 yards to set up Wisner’s 21-yard touchdown run around the right side. Gaither ran for the two-point conversion to give the Cadets an 8-8 tie.
On their next possession, the Cadets couldn’t move the ball. A 15-yard punt gave the Raiders the ball at the Cadets’ 29-yard line. Obi Arinze pounded up the middle for 22 yards before scoring on a 7-yard run as the Raiders grabbed a 15-8 edge.
But Gaither answered with a 23-yard run to set up his 19-yard touchdown run around the left side as the Cadets tied it at 15-15 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
Gaither delivered an even bigger run on Connally’s next possession as he broke into the clear and shifted right before cutting back to his left for a 42-yard touchdown to take a 22-15 lead with 10:08 left in the first half.
Facing third-and-25, Wisner provided the heroics as he broke into the clear for a 55-yard touchdown run to push Connally’s lead to 29-15 with 3:25 left in the second quarter.
Sunnyvale threatened to score by moving to Connally’s 21. But on fourth-and-two, Trey Walker recovered Jake Taylor’s fumble at the 18 with 43 seconds left in the second quarter.
After both teams hit third-quarter field goals, Sunnyvale made it interesting late in the quarter when a bad Connally punt snap put the Raiders at the 5. Max Mcada ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cut Connally’s lead to 32-25.
But Wisner put it away by breaking loose for a 49-yard touchdown with 6:56 remaining followed by a 56-yard score with 5:45 to play.
