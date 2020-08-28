Cadets roar past No. 7 Sunnyvale, 46-25

If there were any questions whether senior Kavian Gaither would make a successful transition from quarterback to tailback, he quickly answered them in Connally’s season opener.

Both Gaither and backfield partner Tre Wisner were spectacular.

With Wisner exploding for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Gaither collecting 233 yards and two scores, the Cadets rolled to a 46-25 win over No. 7 Sunnyvale on Friday night.

“Both of those kids are special, special kids, and that doesn’t happen without a great offensive line,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “Kavian is a heck of a football player. He can play anywhere on the field. Tre is pretty talented. We know if we get the ball in his hands he can do a lot of things with it.”

The Cadets delivered a tremendous all-around performance in a battle of a pair of Class 4A Division II powers who both finished 12-1 last season and advanced to the regional round.

The Cadets defense limited the Raiders to 138 yards total offense.

“Our kids did a great job and hats off to our coaching staff to get a game plan together with no film on these guys,” Anderson said. “Our defense did a heck of a job. We like to play defense and run the ball.”