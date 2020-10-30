Cadets roll dice for OT win, 46-45

Overtime logic says you go for the tie at home and the win on the road.

Connally coach Shane Anderson followed that line and Cadets quarterback Kavian Gaither made it look like a genius move.

Gaither, lined up in the shotgun formation, fumbled the snap, but picked up the bouncing ball in time to scramble to his right away from the China Spring rush. He floated a pass to Bronsha Miles wide open in the end zone.

The two-point conversion connection sent the Cadets sideline and stands into hysterics as it lifted Connally to a 46-45 overtime victory over the Cougars on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

It also capped a thrilling, back-and-forth contest in which brilliant plays from both teams gave fans on both sides plenty to cheer.

Moments before Gaither’s two-point pass, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden ran 19 yards for a touchdown that put the Cougars in front, 45-38, after the first possession of overtime.

But Gaither, who finished with 208 rushing yards on 29 carries, converted a second-and-goal from the 1 with a touchdown dive that set up the game-winning pass.