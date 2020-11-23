Cameron freshman chases down gold at state cross country

ROUND ROCK — Now that’s the way to debut at state.

Cameron Yoe freshman Yierra Flemings charged to the Class 3A individual state championship on Monday’s opening day of action at the UIL State Cross Country Championships at Old Settlers Park.

Flemings didn’t run like a rookie. She powered through the two-mile course in a winning time of 11:48.49, just ahead of San Antonio Cole’s Finley Hunting (11:52.97). Flemings is the first Central Texas female athlete to win a UIL state cross country title since Valley Mills’ Hannah Dillard in 2015. The last Centex male runner to claim gold was Bruceville-Eddy’s Kyle Doty in 2016, when he won his second of two titles.

Flemings wasn’t the only area runner to crack the top 10 in the 3A girls’ race. Lorena sophomore Addison Sykora finished fifth overall at 12:14.85, while West’s Makayla Pavelka placed sixth at 12:18.01. Lorena, making its second straight state appearance as a team, finished fourth out of the 12 qualifying teams, behind only champion Lago Vista, second-place Holliday and third-place San Antonio Cole. McGregor’s girls placed fifth in the team race, topped by Kyndall Houchin in 19th.