Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely.

Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.

Temple’s Kendrick Jones Jr. turned in an incredible performance at the meet, as the 14-year-old set national records for his age division in the long jump (23-3.25), the 200 (21.25) and the 100 (10.76) and captured gold in all three events.

Temple’s Easton Hammond finished fourth in the 17-18 men’s decathlon, and Robinson’s Lexi Schwartz finished eighth in the 17-18 women’s 2,000-meter steeplechase, 14th in the 3,000 meters, and 38th in the 200.