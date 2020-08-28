Cameron Yoe 21, Mexia 16

MEXIA — The Yoemen bowed their necks and made their lead hold up.
Mexia pushed Cameron after falling behind 21-3, scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns to make things interesting. But the Yoemen (1-0) made the plays they needed down the stretch to pick up the road triumph and make new Mexia coach Triston Abron wait at least another week for his first win for the Blackcats.
Mexia (0-1) was working off no scrimmage, as the Blackcats had to cancel last week’s preseason tuneup due to COVID-19 concerns. Not surprisingly, they started slowly. Cameron built a 21-3 lead by halftime, with the biggest play coming on a Zane Zeinert pass of 66 yards to Za’Korien Spikes.
Trey Holdman busted out in the second half for Mexia with a pair of touchdowns, including a 75-yard scurry in the fourth quarter that brought the Blackcats to within 21-16. But that’s as close as they’d get.
Holdman finished with 81 yards on four carries, while Yoe’s Spikes made three catches for 104 yards and a TD.
