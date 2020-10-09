Cameron Yoe 37, Academy 19

CAMERON — Zane Zeinert carved up the Bumblebee secondary like Zorro, and the Yoemen pocketed a big District 11-3A triumph.

After a scoreless first quarter, Yoe (4-2, 2-1) got its passing game on track in the second. Pharrell Hemphill showed impressive moves in breaking three tackles on a 17-yard TD toss from Zeinert for the first score of the game. After an Iverson Brazeal interception, Cameron cashed in as Zeinert hooked up with Za’korien Spikes for the TD.

Three minutes later, Zeinert and Spikes connected again to hit paydirt from 31 yards out. Jesse Martinez aided Cameron’s production with three second-half field goals.

Academy (5-2, 1-2) finally broke up the shutout late in the third quarter, and made things interesting with some long TD passes in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap and 2-0 in its TAPPS six-man district, while the Vikings fall to 2-1 and 1-1.

Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas