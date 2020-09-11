Cameron Yoe 37, No. 9 Franklin 8

FRANKLIN — The Yoemen tightened up the screws defensively, and built another victory in the process.

Cameron (2-1) saw its defense blasted a week ago by Bellville’s hard-running Richard Reese. But it made major strides against the Lions (0-2), who were playing their first game since Week 1 after last week’s game against Hearne was canceled because of COVID-19.

After a scoreless first quarter, Yoe’s Pharrell Hemphill popped the lid on the end zone with a 60-yard touchdown jaunt on the first play of the second. Franklin came back to pull within 7-6 four minutes later when Seth Spiller zipped in from four yards out. But the Yoemen mostly snuffed out Franklin’s Slot-T attack thereafter.

Keshon Johnson added a touchdown run and Phaibian Bynaum broke the plane of the end zone twice as Cameron began to stretch its lead. The Yoemen also showed off their passing game, highlighted by Zane Zeinart’s 9-yard TD toss to Za’Korien Spikes in the fourth quarter.

