Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13

In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win.

Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an 86-yard TD as Cameron (4-2, 2-0) grabbed a 27-0 lead.

Just before halftime, Landon Greene fired a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Quorius Hardman for another Yoe score.

Academy fell to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in district with the loss.