Cameron Yoe 54, Caldwell 27
CAMERON — The Yoemen yo-yoed to a big lead thanks to three third-quarter touchdowns on their way to swatting the Hornets in the District 11-3A Div. I opener for both teams.

Cameron (3-1 overall, 1-0 district) held a slim 19-15 lead at the half, but needed just four plays to zip downfield and score its first touchdown of the third quarter. Then on Caldwell’s subsequent possession, Yoe’s Za’Korien Spikes showed why he’s one of the top receivers in the area, only this time he did so on defense. Spikes’ interception set up a first-and-goal for Cameron, and Keshon Johnson promptly capitalized moments later.

Then late in the third quarter, Phaibian Bynaum punched in another short TD run for Cameron to extend the lead to 40-15, and the rout was on.

