Cameron Yoe 60, Rockdale 23
High school football roundup

Cameron Yoe 60, Rockdale 23

Cameron high school

Cameron Yoe's (left to right) Garfield England, Landen Greene, Ryan Muniz, Colton Barbo and Fabian Solomon will head up the Yoemen's quest to build on their rich football tradition.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

CAMERON — Ring the bell and don’t look now, but the Yoemen are making some noise.

Behind some splendid play from quarterback Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe collected a rousing victory over archrival Rockdale in the annual reunion of the “Battle of the Bell.”

Cameron improved to 65-27-2 in the classic rivalry, which dates back to 1911.

Muniz tossed three touchdown passes and scored his team’s first points on a QB keeper for Yoe (2-4, 2-0), which won its second straight blowout after four losses to open the year. Phaibian Bynaum had three TDs for Cameron on a 1-yard run, a 34-yard run and a 16-yard catch.

The Yoemen have scored a combined 130 points the past two weeks.

