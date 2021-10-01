Cameron Yoe 60, Rockdale 23

CAMERON — Ring the bell and don’t look now, but the Yoemen are making some noise.

Behind some splendid play from quarterback Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe collected a rousing victory over archrival Rockdale in the annual reunion of the “Battle of the Bell.”

Cameron improved to 65-27-2 in the classic rivalry, which dates back to 1911.

Muniz tossed three touchdown passes and scored his team’s first points on a QB keeper for Yoe (2-4, 2-0), which won its second straight blowout after four losses to open the year. Phaibian Bynaum had three TDs for Cameron on a 1-yard run, a 34-yard run and a 16-yard catch.

The Yoemen have scored a combined 130 points the past two weeks.