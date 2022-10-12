Cameron Yoe, Oglesby up 1 spot in latest football rankings

The Cameron Yoemen advanced one spot this week in the statewide rankings produced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

A loss by Class 3A Division I No. 2 Mount Vernon to No. 8 Winnsboro moved everyone up in the classification after the Tigers fell out of the top 10. Now ranked No. 9, the Yoemen (4-2, 2-0 district), who entered the top 10 last week after a 48-44 win over defending state champion Lorena, travel to McGregor (1-6, 0-3) this week before renewing the Battle of the Bell Oct. 21 at home against rival Rockdale (1-1, 2-4).

In Class 1A Division II, Oglesby stayed undefeated with its fourth straight mercy-rule victory and advanced to No. 4 after Richland Springs saw its remarkable win streak end last week with a loss to then-No. 3 Cherokee, dropping the Coyotes from No. 2 to 5. Richland Springs had won 81 straight district games, dating back to 2001, and hadn't lost at home since 2013.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, the only other movement in the rankings came from Bremond (5-1, 1-0) after the Tigers slid to No. 10 from No. 8 following a 41-30 road loss to rival No. 5 Chilton (6-0, 0-1) to open district play. Bremond will play at Granger next week, and Chilton will travel to Bartlett.

No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) heads to Bellmead this week to renew its rivalry with La Vega (4-3, 1-0) before getting defending state champion Stephenville (6-0, 0-0) at home for a clash of title-holders on Oct. 21.

No. 3 Crawford (6-0, 3-0) will travel to Moody this Friday. The Bearcats (3-3, 1-2), an improved squad coming off a three-point loss to Bosqueville last week, are battling to make the playoffs in District 8-2A Division I.

No. 1 Mart (7-0, 3-0) has the week off in its seven-team district before hosting Wortham (6-1, 3-0) next week in what's likely to be the de facto championship game in District 10-2A Division II.

In Class 1A Division I, No. 1 Abbott (7-0, 1-0) eased past rival Aquilla last week and takes a breather this week in its five-team loop. No. 4 Jonesboro (6-1, 1-0) travels to Santa Anna (3-3, 1-0).

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 34-27 1

2 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 66-17 2

3 Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 24-7 4

4 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 38-35 3

5 Katy (7-0) W: Katy Paetow, 54-0 5

6 Denton Guyer (6-0) Idle 6

7 Humble Atascocita (5-1) W: Beaumont United, 38-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (6-0) W: New Braunfels, 42-24 8

9 Allen (5-1) Idle 9

10 Arlington Martin (5-1) Idle 10

11 DeSoto (5-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 56-7 11

12 Spring Westfield (5-1) W: Aldine Nimitz, 63-20 14

13 Alvin Shadow Creek (6-0) W: Alief Elsik, 62-7 15

14 Dallas Highland Park (6-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 38-17 12

15 SA Northside Brennan (5-1) W: SA Northside Warren, 33-30 13

16 Dripping Springs (6-0) W: Austin Akins, 67-6 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (5-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 57-0 17

18 Prosper (5-1) Idle 18

19 Round Rock (6-0) W: Manor, 17-7 19

20 Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 50-24 20

21 Klein Collins (6-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 61-49 22

22 Trophy Club Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 65-7 23

23 North Crowley (6-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 21-17 24

24 New Caney (6-0) W: Conroe, 50-28 NR

25 Humble Summer Creek (3-3) L: Galena Park North Shore, 34-27 25

Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Cain

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Longview (6-0) W: Forney, 46-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 2

3 College Station (5-1) W: Cedar Park, 17-0 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 54-34 5

5 Aledo (5-2) W: FW South Hills, 68-0 6

6 Burleson Centennial (6-0) W: Denton Ryan, 23-16 NR

7 Frisco Reedy (7-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 55-29 7

8 Lancaster (4-2) W: Tyler, 55-9 9

9 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-10 8

10 Richmond Foster (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 45-0 10

Dropped out: No. 3 Denton Ryan

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Argyle (6-0) W: Lake Dallas, 30-14 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) W: Texas City, 40-0 3

3 Liberty Hill (6-1) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 56-49 2

4 Texarkana Texas (5-1) Idle 4

5 Grapevine (5-1) W: FW Polytechnic, 70-0 5

6 Midlothian Heritage (5-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 44-20 6

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 67-0 7

8 WF Rider (4-2) W: Abilene Cooper, 51-21 8

9 SA Alamo Heights (5-1) W: SA Jefferson, 56-6 9

10 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) W: Dallas Kimball, 56-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (6-0) Idle 1

2 China Spring (6-1) W: Alvarado, 59-17 2

3 CC Calallen (7-0) W: La Feria, 71-20 3

4 Boerne (6-0) W: Uvalde, 62-7 4

5 Anna (6-0) W: Mabank, 40-0 5

6 Celina (5-1) W: North Dallas, 73-0 6

7 Lumberton (5-1) W: Splendora, 52-10 7

8 Kaufman (5-1) W: Paris, 34-14 8

9 Canyon (6-0) Idle 9

10 Kilgore (5-2) W: Lindale, 49-35 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Lindale

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 49-0 1

2 Gilmer (5-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 35-14 2

3 Cuero (5-1) W: Giddings, 56-2 4

4 Silsbee (6-0) Idle 5

5 Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 48-3 6

6 Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 73-14 7

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) L: Gilmer, 35-14 3

8 WF Hirschi (4-1) vs Graham:, Suspended 8

9 Glen Rose (5-1) W: Venus, 69-0 9

10 Aubrey (5-2) W: Van Alstyne, 35-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Franklin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 35-13 3

3 Grandview (5-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 73-14 4

4 Bushland (7-0) W: Muleshoe, 34-0 6

5 Malakoff (6-1) W: Teague, 32-18 5

6 Breckenridge (6-0) W: Iowa Park, 42-0 7

7 Winnsboro (7-0) W: Mount Vernon, 28-14 8

8 Llano (7-0) W: Universal City Randolph, 21-14 9

9 Cameron Yoe (4-2) W: Little River Academy, 48-13 10

10 Brock (2-4) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Mount Vernon

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Gunter (5-0) W: Bells, 24-14 1

2 Holliday (6-0) W: Valley View, 55-0 2

3 Newton (6-1) W: Hemphill, 34-0 3

4 Canadian (4-2) W: Childress, 62-28 5

5 Bells (4-2) L: Gunter, 24-14 4

6 New London West Rusk (4-2) W: Winona, 63-0 6

7 Poth (5-1) W: South SA West Campus, 77-0 7

8 Palmer (6-0) W: Scurry-Rosser, 28-7 8

9 Lexington (6-0) W: Florence, 61-0 9

10 Wall (5-1) W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 68-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Timpson (6-0) Idle 1

2 Hawley (6-0) W: Colorado City, 61-7 2

3 Crawford (6-0) W: Marlin, 33-21 3

4 Shiner (6-1) W: Three Rivers, 67-7 4

5 Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan 60-0 5

6 Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 40-7 7

7 Tolar (6-0) W: Coleman, 16-6 9

8 Cisco (6-1) W: Olney, 34-15 8

9 Centerville (4-2) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-14 10

10 Coleman (5-2) L: Tolar, 16-6 6

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 56-0 1

2 Burton (6-0) W: Louise, 54-7 2

3 Wellington (5-1) W: Shamrock, 36-0 3

4 Wink (6-0) W: Eldorado, 49-7 4

5 Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 41-30 5

6 Price Carlisle (6-0) W: Tenaha 48-0 6

7 Santo (6-0) W: Chico, 40-6 7

8 Albany (4-2) W Miles, 49-18 9

9 Granger (5-1) W: Iola, 38-0 10

10 Bremond (5-1) L: Chilton, 41-30 8

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 50-0 2

3 May (6-0) W: Evant, 60-0 3

4 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 57-8 4

5 Rankin (6-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 56-8 5

6 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 58-6 6

7 Garden City (6-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 70-20 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (5-0) Idle 8

9 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 60-14 9

10 Medina (7-0) W: Prairie Lea, 46-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (6-0) W: Paducah, 66-19 1

2 Cherokee (6-0) W: Richland Springs, 78-47 3

3 Balmorhea (5-1) Idle 4

4 Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 66-20 5

5 Richland Springs (4-1) L: Cherokee, 78-47 2

6 Loraine (6-1) W: O’Donnell, 50-42 6

7 Sanderson (6-0) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-44 7

8 Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 54-8 8

9 Rising Star (6-1) W: Trent, 76-0 10

10 Silverton (5-2) W: Lefors, 63-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Paducah

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0 1

2 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 38-28 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 35-18 3

4 Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) Idle 4

5 Argyle Liberty Christian (6-1) W: FW Christian, 44-34 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 FW Christian

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Houston St. Francis, forfeit 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 69-12 2

3 Lucas Christian (7-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 54-16 3

4 Baytown Christian (6-0) Idle 4

5 FW Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 58-8 5

Dropped out: None