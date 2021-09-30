 Skip to main content
Cameron Yoe’s Muniz named Built Ford Tough 3A honoree
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Cameron Yoe's Muniz named Built Ford Tough 3A honoree

Cameron high school

Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe

 Rod Aydelotte

Battle of the Bell is this week: Cameron Yoe-Rockdale is a classic rivalry, and this should be a great one, too. This one could be pivotal in 11-3A Div. I, with Lorena, Academy and McGregor all vying for playoff spots.

After a near-flawless passing performance last week, Cameron Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz has been recognized as the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A.

Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns in Cameron’s 70-0 drilling of Caldwell. Muniz’s TD passes traveled 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83 yards. Muniz didn’t even take a snap in the fourth quarter.

After four straight losses against a collection of opponents that are a combined 17-2 on the season, the Yoemen moved into the win column for the first time this season.

