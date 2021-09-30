Cameron Yoe’s Muniz named Built Ford Tough 3A honoree

After a near-flawless passing performance last week, Cameron Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz has been recognized as the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A.
Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns in Cameron’s 70-0 drilling of Caldwell. Muniz’s TD passes traveled 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83 yards. Muniz didn’t even take a snap in the fourth quarter.
After four straight losses against a collection of opponents that are a combined 17-2 on the season, the Yoemen moved into the win column for the first time this season.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.