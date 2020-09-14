 Skip to main content
Cameron Yoe shuts down practice after positive COVID test
Cameron Yoe shuts down practice after positive COVID test

Cameron Yoe closed its Monday football practices after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Monday.

“The COVID-19 positive student athlete and all students determined to have been in close contact with the positive student have been quarantined,” the school district said in a release. “The weight room is closed to all athletes the rest of today.”

Cameron planned to institute a deep cleaning of the fieldhouse and re-open the facilities and resume practices on Tuesday. The Yoemen (2-1) will host San Antonio’s Cornerstone Christian on Friday.

