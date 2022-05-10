Cameron Yoe's Flemings setting a fast pace en route to state track meet

Every year, the UIL State Track and Field Championships serve up a buffet of athletic drama.

In one location, a sports fan can see stars exceeding everyone’s expectations, races won by a surge in the final straightaway or even with a lean at the finish line, underdogs stealing the spotlight.

And then there are the burgeoning legends — freshmen and sophomores who have the “it” factor on their side, already accomplishing remarkable feats at a young age.

Is Cameron Yoe sophomore Yierra Flemings in that category? It looks like it so far.

As a freshman in 2021, Flemings came home from Myers Stadium in Austin with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze. She posted a personal record in the 400-meter dash at 54.98 seconds and won it by more than two seconds. She also helped the Lady Yoe 4x100 relay win gold, which played a big part in Cameron Yoe winning the Class 3A team championship.

Flemings added a silver medal in the 100 hurdles, a bronze in the long jump and fourth place in the triple jump. Of the Lady Yoe’s 56 points, the freshman earned 28 by herself and helped get 20 more with the relay.

“She’s a competitor for sure,” Cameron Yoe coach Kayla Janicek said. “In track, you have to be the one to show up and compete. She has shown that. She knows what she wants and she doesn’t want to lose.”

Flemings shined at the 3A Region 3 meet two Saturdays ago at Midway. She won the long jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles and 400 to qualify for state in all four events. She ran the mile relay that day as the Lady Yoe finished second behind Fairfield. But Janicek has decided she wants Flemings running with the 4x100 again in the state meet.

There will be a lot of athletes at Myers Stadium this week that are proud as peacocks just to be on the state stage. It’s a bullet point achievement for any high schooler.

But Flemings has already passed that point in her career. When she arrived at the state meet a year ago, she had a 3A individual title in cross country in the fall to her credit.

Flemings has a medal count in mind for her four years.

“Last year I got four medals,” she said. “I want to try to get five medals every year. So hopefully it will be 19.”

By comparison, Fairfield’s Nanceen Perry was one of the state’s all-time great female track and field athletes. Perry, who went on to win an Olympic bronze medal as a member of the 4x100 relay in the Sydney Games and set multiple school records in her career at Texas, claimed 16 medals, including 10 golds at the UIL Championships.

But Flemings isn’t obsessed with the glory of the state meet. In talking with the Trib last week, she was more focused on thanking those around her, like her coaches at Cameron Yoe as well as Coach Vicky Watson, her brother Timothy Grice and her parents Rebecca and Damon Flemings.

Those people, plus her teammates will play a big role in getting her through a long day of intense competition on Thursday.

And her cross country background won't hurt either.

“It’s a little challenging to my body," Flemings said. "Luckily my training with Coach (Dale) Keen for my endurance has helped me with that. Right now I’m in cross country period (during the school day), so I go in the morning and do endurance first. That helps give me the strength to carry on the whole day.”

