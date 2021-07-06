Cameron's Booze to sign with Iowa junior college

Booze is planning to sign with Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa. As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Booze averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Yoemen, who went 18-6 and tallied the program’s first playoff win in 10 years. The 6-foot-3 guard was the District 19-3A MVP and was an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.