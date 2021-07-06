Cameron's Booze to sign with Iowa junior college

Cameron Yoe guard Ke’Vaughn Booze will extend his basketball playing career when he signs his national letter of intent on Thursday.
Booze is planning to sign with Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa. As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Booze averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Yoemen, who went 18-6 and tallied the program’s first playoff win in 10 years. The 6-foot-3 guard was the District 19-3A MVP and was an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Iowa Lakes finished last season ranked eighth nationally among all NJCAA Div. II programs after making it to the Final Four.
