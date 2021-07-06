 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameron's Booze to sign with Iowa junior college
0 comments

Cameron's Booze to sign with Iowa junior college

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cameron Yoe guard Ke’Vaughn Booze will extend his basketball playing career when he signs his national letter of intent on Thursday.

Booze is planning to sign with Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa. As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Booze averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Yoemen, who went 18-6 and tallied the program’s first playoff win in 10 years. The 6-foot-3 guard was the District 19-3A MVP and was an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Iowa Lakes finished last season ranked eighth nationally among all NJCAA Div. II programs after making it to the Final Four.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James goes viral for making a scene at son's basketball game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert