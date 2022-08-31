Career milestone for Troy volleyball's Cavanaugh

Troy volleyball player Kaycee Cavanaugh has put together quite a career thus far, and she has the numbers to prove it.
The junior outside hitter, a two-time Super Centex honoree, reached the 100-block plateau for her career last week in a sweep over Mexia. That meant Cavanaugh has surpassed 1,000 kills, 1,000 digs, 100 aces and now 100 blocks for her career, as she had previously reached those other milestones.
Off to a solid start to the season, Cavanaugh and the Trojanettes will play at China Spring on Friday.
