Catching the Lefevre: Albany back's four touchdowns fuel state upset of Mart, 41-21

ARLINGTON — The frustration was more than evident on Jonah Ross’ face as he threw an incomplete pass towards Brandon Lundy and out of bounds. Albany senior lineman Tye Edgar sacked him for the second time on the night as time ran out, handing the Mart Panthers their first and only loss of the season, 41-21, in the Class 2A Div. II state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s difficult,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman, “especially when it’s your only loss of the year. I told them we’ve had a great season. And it hurts. It’s going to hurt tomorrow, but you’ll look back in a couple of days and see what you did.”

Mart (15-1) posted 318 yards of total offense while Albany (14-2) put up 404 yards. Ross threw for 138 yards with 12 completions on 21 attempts. Lions running back Coy Lefevre scored four rushing touchdowns, running for just 65 yards on 17 carries.

“When you’re playing a great team like Albany you can’t make mistakes,” Hoffman said. “You can’t give them extra possessions. You’ve got to play flawless and we didn’t do that. It boiled down to turnovers and too many mistakes.”

Mart was trying for its ninth all-time state title, and its first since 2019. But Albany broke through for its first title since 1961.

Edgar put the nail in the coffin, sacking Mart quarterback Jonah Ross for a loss of 11 yards late in the third quarter.

Lions quarterback Cole Chapman blasted off four plays later as Edgar guarded him during a 52-yard sideline sprint into the end zone, giving Albany the 20-point advantage.

Ross found senior receiver Wesley Carroll with a first-down pass for 10 yards early in the fourth quarter then put up an 11-yard QB keeper. Ja’Deriun Bell tacked on a pair of runs after an incomplete pass to Averion Johnson. A false start set the Panthers back to 4th-and-6 and Albany was gifted the ball back on downs.

The Lions ate up the next 7:30 minutes with a lengthy drive that was halted when Lundy intercepted Chapman in the end zone but was only able to return it for eight yards. With only a little over two minutes left, Mart didn’t have enough time to cut into the lead.

The Panthers got the three-and-out to start the contest but turned the ball over on their third play as Ross was intercepted by Fuentes who returned the pick to the Mart 22. Mart almost got the ball back on a fumble but Albany held on to continue its drive. A pass to Lefevre earned the Lions a first down and three plays later Chapman rushed in to the 1-yard line to set up Lefevre for a one-yard push into the end zone.

Mart was forced to punt, but Ross had junior running back Adam Hill tracked for a second down tackle on the ensuing Albany drive and the Panthers forced to punt after an incomplete pass. After a pair of carries by Bell and DeMontrel Medlock, Ross grabbed the first down with a throw to Medlock who then picked up seven yards on second down. Ross added another 11 on a QB keep to bring Mart inside the Albany 20. Then on 2nd-and-9, Ross found Lundy who juked around Lion defenders Hill and Laithe Leach before crossing in for the score. Armando Chavez’s kick was good to tie up the game.

The Lions retook the lead to start the second quarter as Hill rushed on third down, bouncing off Mart senior Trey Kalka on the missed tackle and cutting around until Richard Green brought him down a yard short of the blue turf. Lefevre took the handoff to punch in the touchdown and Fuentes’ kick was true for the extra point.

The Panthers responded with a 10-play drive for 82 yards. Medlock grabbed first down to cross midfield with a 4-yard run then Ross hit Carroll with a 12-yard pass before putting up a 14-yard QB keep. Another 14-yard rush by Medlock had the Panthers inside the red zone, setting up Bell for a 4-yard touchdown, dragging a pair of defenders in with him.

But that was it for Mart in the first half. Lefevre added his third touchdown, breaking through a horde of defenders for first-and-goal and stepped into the end zone with pride of Panthers hanging off him. Lefevre then intercepted Ross and Albany converted the turnover into a 27-yard touchdown run by Hill.

The Lions went into the half with a 28-14 lead.

Mart kicked again to start the second half in a confusing turn of events.

After a 6-yard rush by Hill, Lefevre grabbed first down on a 12-yard scamper that put the Lions past the 50. On the following second-down, Hill took off on a 34-yard run until he was brought down by Lundy and Kalka nine yards short of the score. Chapman opted to hand it off to Lefevre for the next few plays, ending in a 3-yard push for the score. Fuentes’ kick was blocked but Lundy was halted before he could make a return.

The Panthers held on to hope as Ross found Lundy who took off for a 45-yard touchdown. Chavez’ kick was true to bring the score to 34-21. Then for the first time since the first quarter, Mart forced Albany to punt.