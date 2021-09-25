Cedar Hill 36, Waco High 0

CEDAR HILL — Longhorns quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. crossed up Waco High like James Harden, showing off his myriad of gifts in a rout of the Lions.

Harden ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in the comfortable win for Cedar Hill (3-2, 2-0 in 11-6A). Harden carried just six times, but made those totes count, with 128 yards.

After Waco High (0-5, 0-2) showed a spark late in its loss to Mansfield last week, the Lions couldn’t maintain that momentum into this one. The Longhorns limited Waco High to just 82 total yards on the night, and only 34 through the air.