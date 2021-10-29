Cedar Hill 45, Midway 23

The Longhorns put the finishing touches to any hopes Midway had of making the playoffs, fending off the Panthers in District 11-6A play at Panther Stadium.

Cedar Hill (5-4, 3-2) wrapped up its own playoff spot in the process. The Longhorns pushed out to a big 33-3 lead but Midway made a second-half flurry to get within 33-17 in the fourth quarter.

Midway’s defense helped set up that first score thanks to an interception from Rashad Satchel. Sam Battle found Taron Lowrance on the first play after the takeaway on a 22-yard slant for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Battle led Midway on another scoring drive, throwing across his body to find Junior Thornton on a sweet TD pass.

But Cedar Hill weathered the storm and managed to pad the lead again late.